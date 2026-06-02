V Packirisamy appointed PFC Director (Commercial), effective June 2

The government has appointed V Packirisamy as Director (Commercial) at Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC), effective June 2, a statement said on Tuesday.

He was serving as Executive Director, Entity Appraisal & IT, PFC, the company said in an exchange filing.

Packirisamy brings over three decades of extensive experience in the power sector and infrastructure finance. He holds a BE (Mechanical) and an MTech (Management and Systems) from IIT Delhi.

The official began his professional career in 1989 and joined PFC in 1997. Over the years, he played a pivotal role in expanding the organisation's operations and strengthening its appraisal and risk management frameworks, significantly contributing to the growth of PFC's loan portfolio.

He has been instrumental in several key institutional initiatives, including the development of methodologies for categorising state generation and transmission utilities, formulation of the Integrated Rating Framework for Power Distribution Companies approved by the Ministry of Power, and drafting appraisal policies for private sector entities.

In addition, he serves as a nominee director on the Board of Telangana North Discom and is the President of the Power Foundation of India.