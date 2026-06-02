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Home / Companies / News / V Packirisamy appointed PFC Director (Commercial), effective June 2

V Packirisamy appointed PFC Director (Commercial), effective June 2

Packirisamy brings over three decades of extensive experience in the power sector and infrastructure finance

Power Finance Corporation, PFC, PFC logo

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 11:18 PM IST

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The government has appointed V Packirisamy as Director (Commercial) at Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC), effective June 2, a statement said on Tuesday.
 
He was serving as Executive Director, Entity Appraisal & IT, PFC, the company said in an exchange filing.
 
Packirisamy brings over three decades of extensive experience in the power sector and infrastructure finance. He holds a BE (Mechanical) and an MTech (Management and Systems) from IIT Delhi.
 
The official began his professional career in 1989 and joined PFC in 1997. Over the years, he played a pivotal role in expanding the organisation's operations and strengthening its appraisal and risk management frameworks, significantly contributing to the growth of PFC's loan portfolio.
 
 
He has been instrumental in several key institutional initiatives, including the development of methodologies for categorising state generation and transmission utilities, formulation of the Integrated Rating Framework for Power Distribution Companies approved by the Ministry of Power, and drafting appraisal policies for private sector entities.
 
In addition, he serves as a nominee director on the Board of Telangana North Discom and is the President of the Power Foundation of India. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Power Finance Corporation Power Sector Power ministry

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 11:18 PM IST

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