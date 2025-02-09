Business Standard

VA Tech WABAG wins Rs 3,251 crore order for sewage treatment in Saudi

VA Tech WABAG wins Rs 3,251 crore order for sewage treatment in Saudi

This ISTP is part of the Kingdom's 'Vision 2030', which aims to provide reliable sewage treatment services and improve the quality of life for residents in the Kingdom

VA Tech WABAG, Water treatment plant

| Credit: X/@vatechwabag

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Water treatment player VA Tech WABAG has secured a consortium order worth USD 371 million (about Rs 3,251 crore) from Al Haer Environmental Services Company at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The order is for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of a 200 MLD Independent Sewage Treatment Plant (ISTP), including connections to outfall delivery facilities, WABAG said in a statement on Sunday.

This ISTP is being developed by a consortium of Miahona Company (lead), Marafiq, and N.V. Besix S.A. for its off-taker, the Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC), it said, adding that SWPC is the principal off-taker for water and wastewater projects in Saudi Arabia.

 

Early this year, WABAG secured an engineering and procurement order of a 20 MLD industrial wastewater treatment plant at Ras Tanura Refinery Complex, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where Miahona Company is the project developer, it said.

This ISTP is part of the Kingdom's 'Vision 2030', which aims to provide reliable sewage treatment services and improve the quality of life for residents in the Kingdom.

Sivakumar V, Regional Head Sales and Marketing, said the order "marks another significant milestone for us in Saudi Arabia and reinforces our leadership position in the Middle East".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 09 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

