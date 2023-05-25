close

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta pledges entire Hindustan Zinc stake to raise funds

London-based parent of the company has over the past month repaid all loans

BS Reporter Mumbai
Vedanta

VRL has reduced its gross debt at the holding company by $1 billion to $6.8 billion

Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 7:00 PM IST
Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Ltd has pledged its entire 64.9 per cent stake in Hindustan Zinc to raise funds, submissions to stock exchanges show.
Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL), the London-based parent firm of Vedanta Ltd, has over the past month repaid all loans and bonds due in April this year, helped by a hefty dividend from the Indian subsidiary.

VRL has reduced its gross debt at the holding company by $1 billion to $6.8 billion. A report by CreditSights said its concern is VRL’s $4.1 billion debt coming due in FY24, for which VRL will likely have to heavily rely on a $2.-billion fundraising for refinancing. CreditSights said there this planned refinancing has not moved since early April when rating firm S&P said that the company was close to securing a $1 billion loan that will provide VRL enough liquidity until December 2023.
"We see limited room for VRL’s Opcos to upstream more dividends, given multiple rounds of dividend payouts have depleted their cash balances, that will only be partly replenished with operating cash generation during the course of the year. In turn, we remain cognizant that VRL could face a major liquidity crunch in the second half of fiscal 2024 should the $2 billion refinancing fail to materialize in 2-3 months," said S&P in a report on May 11.

Topics : Vedanta Hindustan Zinc

First Published: May 25 2023 | 7:00 PM IST

