Business Standard

Friday, January 10, 2025 | 02:36 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Mercedes-Benz 2024 car sales fell 3% in a tough year for automakers

Mercedes-Benz 2024 car sales fell 3% in a tough year for automakers

Annual sales of battery-electric cars (BEV) dropped by 23 per cent to 185,100 vehicles, adding pressure on the carmaker as new, harsher EU CO2 emission reduction targets take effect this year

Mercedes,Mercedes logo

Mercedes sold 1,983,400 cars during the year, down 3 per cent versus 2023 (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mercedes-Benz's core car sales fell in 2024, a tough year for the auto industry marked by waning demand in a weak economy, especially in key market China, the German luxury carmaker said on Friday. 
It sold 1,983,400 cars during the year, down 3 per cent versus 2023, weighed down by a 7 per cent drop in China and a 3 per cent decline in Europe. 
Annual sales of battery-electric cars (BEV) dropped by 23 per cent to 185,100 vehicles, adding pressure on the carmaker as new, harsher EU CO2 emission reduction targets take effect this year, which could potentially mean costly pooling deals or hefty fines for Mercedes if the BEV sales don't pick up. 
 
The automaker cut its full-year profit margin target twice in 2024 and said it will step up cost cuts, joining a growing number of European rivals blaming a weakening Chinese car market for falling profits and margins. 
Mercedes also plans to lower its mid-term profitability targets as market conditions are unlikely to improve in the near future, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. 
The carmaker is due to report full-year 2024 financial results on Feb 20.

More From This Section

Infosys

Infosys joins hands with Andhra for skill census of 35 million people

ONGC

ONGC adds 65 new ambulances for effective internal operations in Assam

solar

SECI's cumulative awarded renewable energy capacity exceeds 73 GW in Dec

Godrej Properties

Godrej Properties acquires 24 acre land in Indore; eyes Rs 500 cr revenue

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Ashiana Housing sales bookings jump over 2.5 times to Rs 454 crore in Q3

Topics : Mercedes-Benz mercedez benz Mercedes German automakers automobile manufacturer Car sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEStandard Glass Lining IPOGold-Silver Price TodayTop FD rates in January 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon