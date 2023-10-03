Vedanta's aluminium production rises 2% to 594,000 tonnes in Jul-Sept

Vedanta on Tuesday said that its total aluminium production increased by two per cent to 5,94,000 tonnes in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal.

The company's total aluminium output in the July-September period of the last fiscal was 5,84,000 tonnes, Vedanta said in a filing to BSE.

The mined metal output at Zinc India was marginally down to 2,52,000 tonnes, over 2,55,000 tonnes in the year-ago period.

At Zinc International, the company's total mined metal output was down by 10 per cent to 66,000 tonnes, over 74,000 tonnes.

The company's "overall production at 66 kt, (was) lower by 10 per cent YoY and 3 per cent QoQ largely due to lower tonnes treated", it said.

The company further said that its saleable steel production increased 17 per cent Y-o-Y to 3,78,000 tonnes on account of improved operational efficiency and higher production capacity post debottlenecking carried out in FY23.

Power sales increased by 12 per cent to 4,048 million units (MU), over 3,615 MU in the year-ago period.

Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world's leading natural resources companies spanning across India, South Africa, Namibia, Liberia, UAE, Korea, Taiwan and Japan with significant operations in oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, nickel, aluminium, power and glass substrate and foraying into semiconductors and display glass space.