close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Govt engaging with Vedanta to facilitate its residual stake sale in BALCO

In 2001, government had disinvested 51 per cent shares of BALCO to Sterlite Industries Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Limited

IANS New Delhi
BALCO

BALCO

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 7:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Government plans to sell a part of its 49 per cent stake in Bharat Aluminium Company Limited (BALCO), for which it is learnt to have asked its main promoter Vedanta, to take back an ongoing arbitration case.

Sources aware of the development said that the Mines Ministry is said to have requested the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) to engage with Vedanta to withdraw the arbitration case, as the government plans to take the initial public offer (IPO) route to sell a part of its 49 per cent stake in BALCO.

Mines Ministry is the 49 per cent stakeholder in BALCO and sources informed that DIPAM has held initial discussions with Vedanta to withdraw the arbitration case, which would pave the way for stock exchange listing of the company.

In 2009, BALCO had filed an arbitration case against the government over a valuation dispute of the residual stake.

Sources further added that it is up to DIPAM to decide how much of the government's 49 per cent stake can be sold.

It could be a residual portion or a major part of it too, a source told IANS.

Also Read

A $2.5 bn debt bill shows risks ahead for Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Resources

Govt holds talks with BALCO for withdrawing arbitration, initiating IPO

Vedanta's Anil Agarwal presses on with plan to raise oil, zinc output

Vedanta Resources cuts gross debt by $1 bn by paying its maturing loans

Vedanta arm Balco signs pact with SRIPL to source hybrid renewable power

Airbus heads towards 500 A320-family jets order from IndiGo: Report

Transfer of Sahara Life biz unlikely to impact SBI Life's balance sheet

Renault Nissan Automotive progresses towards Carbon Neutrality vision

EV startups set to spawn India's next unicorns amid climate tech push

Brigade to launch 10 housing projects, to invest Rs 3,000 cr on const: MD

Though initial discussions have taken place between DIPAM and Vedanta over withdrawal of the arbitration case, sources said that detailed discussions are likely to take place requesting the promoter to withdraw the case, if the sale of the government's residual stake is to be taken forward.

In 2001, government had disinvested 51 per cent shares of BALCO to Sterlite Industries Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Limited.

Major operations of BALCO are in the town of Korba in Chhattisgarh, whereas its mines supplying high grade Bauxite are situated at Kawardha and Mainpat in the same state.

--IANS

ans/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Balco Vedanta Stake sale

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 7:58 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Airbus heads towards 500 A320-family jets order from IndiGo: Report

Indigo
1 min read

Transfer of Sahara Life biz unlikely to impact SBI Life's balance sheet

Photo: Freepik
3 min read

Renault Nissan Automotive progresses towards Carbon Neutrality vision

renault nissan, renault, nissan
2 min read

EV startups set to spawn India's next unicorns amid climate tech push

electric vehicle
5 min read

Brigade to launch 10 housing projects, to invest Rs 3,000 cr on const: MD

Brigade Group
3 min read

Most Popular

Marico boss Harsh Mariwala shares 8 mantras for a successful business

Harsh Mariwala, chairman, Marico
3 min read

Walmart shareholding in fintech firm PhonePe drops to 85% from 89%

Walmart
1 min read

Reliance Retail, 6 others submit EoIs for Future Supply Chain Solutions

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Small plastic water bottles are adding to plastic problem: Nithin Kamath

Nithin Kamath
3 min read

Less than 1 in 3 startups manage to raise follow-on funding: Study

startups, funding, business
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon