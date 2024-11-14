Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Vodafone Idea expects subscriber losses from tariff hike to reverse soon

Vodafone Idea expects subscriber losses from tariff hike to reverse soon

Vi CEO says talks are on with lenders, who remain in wait-and-watch mode

Vodafone Idea

Subhayan Chakraborty Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 8:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vodafone Idea (Vi) expects the ongoing spate of subscriber loss due to the tariff hike to reverse soon, and it continues to upgrade key network infrastructure to ramp up 4G connectivity, CEO Akshaya Moondra said on Thursday.
 
Monthly data shows the telco is “inching towards a position that it was in before the tariff increase,” Moondra told analysts at the post quarterly results call.
 
“However, the impact of BSNL has been there in this quarter, we have seen that impact reversing quite quickly,” he said.
 
Despite adding a record Rs 42,000 4G sites in Q2, the company’s 4G subscriber base was impacted by the tariff hikes, shrinking by 0.8 million to 125.9 million in Q2. Before this, Vi had recorded 11 straight-quarters of 4G subscriber additions.
 
 
The dip in subscriber numbers, especially in the telco’s key 4G segment, was a result of port-outs to state-owned telecom operator BSNL, which did not participate in the hike in tariffs by private telcos Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vi in July. After losing subscribers for nearly two years straight, state-owned telecom BSNL added 2.9 million and 2.53 million users in July and August respectively.
 
Moondra said the telco’s current cash and bank balance is sufficient for executing the planned capital expenditure of Rs 8,000 crore in the second half of FY25. The telco has outlined a capex plan of Rs 50,000– 55,000 crore over three years, executed through debt fundraising and equity raises. While the company is focussed on increasing 4G coverage, Moondra said it is difficult to predict when this would turn around the losses.
 
On Wednesday, Vi reported a net loss of Rs 7,175 crores in the second quarter (July-September) of FY25 (2024-25), which was 17.8 per cent lower than the Rs 8,737 crore loss seen in the corresponding quarter of FY24. On a sequential basis however, the firm’s net loss was 11.5 per cent higher than the Rs 6,432 crore loss in Q1. 

More From This Section

Rishad Premji, chairman of IT giant Wipro

Whole focus on 'unicornism' in India overhyped, says Rishad Premji

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI announces 0.05% hike in marginal cost of fund-based lending rate

money cash merger demerger acquire acquisition

Agro Tech Foods acquires 100% stake in Del Monte Foods from Bharti Group

Disney, Reliance

RIL, Viacom18 and Disney complete merger to create a Rs 70,352 cr JV

Reliance Power

SECI issues showcause to Reliance Power, considers criminal action

Q2 was the second consecutive quarter where the financially beleaguered telco managed to cut its headline loss figures. This was mostly due to the telco’s tax expenses steeply falling to justRs 7.8 crore in Q2, down from Rs 817.7 crore in Q2 FY24.
 
Fundraise 
Moondra has said lenders are in a wait-and-watch mode, and keeping a close eye on the government’s response to pending dues in the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) issue.
 
“As any interested party, the lenders are also looking at what is happening on the AGR matter. However, it was not a part of our business plan that we submitted to them for debt funding. So we are engaged with the banks…I, along with my promoters, are engaged with the bank and we should be able to close once some clarity emerges as to what is happening on the AGR,” he said.

Also Read

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stocks to watch, Nov 14: PFC, Eicher Motors, Vi, Nalco, Swiggy, ONGC

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vi Q2 results: Net loss narrows to Rs.7,175 crores, Arpu at Rs 156

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vodafone Idea Q2FY25 results: Loss narrows to Rs 7,176 cr, revenue up 1.8%

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Nokia to deploy 3,300 new sites for VI's 4G expansion by March 2025

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Any waiver to be sectoral, not just for Vodafone Idea: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Topics : Vodafone Idea Tariff hike Voda idea

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 8:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon