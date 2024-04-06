Sensex (    %)
                             
Virgin Atlantic jet collides with another plane at Heathrow; no injuries

Heathrow said that no passenger injuries have been reported and we do not anticipate there to be any ongoing impact to airport operations

AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2024 | 10:59 PM IST

A Virgin Atlantic jet collided with another plane while it was being towed at Heathrow Airport on Saturday, aviation authorities said. There were no reports of injuries.
Virgin said its Boeing 787-9 had completed a flight and had no passengers aboard when its wingtip clipped a stationary British Airways jet while being towed from a stand at the airport's Terminal 3.
Images posted on social media showed several fire trucks surrounding the two planes, whose wings were touching.
We've commenced a full and thorough investigation and our engineering teams are performing maintenance checks on the aircraft, which for now has been taken out of service, Virgin said in a statement.
BA said engineers were also looking at its plane.
Heathrow said that no passenger injuries have been reported and we do not anticipate there to be any ongoing impact to airport operations.

First Published: Apr 06 2024 | 10:59 PM IST

