Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte steps down, Srini Pallia takes charge

In a sudden move, Thierry Delaporte has stepped down as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Wipro, and Srini Pallia has been appointed in his place, effective immediately. Delaporte said he is stepping down from Wipro after four years to “pursue passions outside the workplace”.

Delaporte will continue in his role until the end of May, working closely with incoming CEO Pallia and Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji. Srini will be based in New Jersey and report to Premji.

Pallia has been with Wipro for over three decades and most recently served as the CEO for Americas 1, Wipro's biggest and fastest-growing strategic market. In this role, he oversaw diverse industry sectors, established their vision, and implemented growth strategies, resulting in increased market shares within these sectors. He is a member of the Wipro Executive Board.

“Srini is an ideal leader to lead Wipro at this pivotal moment for our company and industry. Over the past four years, Wipro has undergone a major transformation under the most challenging external conditions. Srini has been an integral part of this journey. His client-centric approach, growth mindset, strong execution focus, and his commitment to Wipro's values, make him the perfect fit as we enter the next chapter of growth and profitability,” said Rishad Premji, Chairman of Wipro.

Premji expressed his gratitude towards Delaporte’s leadership at Wipro. “The changes he implemented have better positioned us for the future. We have optimized our structure, enhanced our leadership, prioritized partnerships, and improved our overall efficiency. This provides a strong foundation for Srini to effectively build upon,” Premji said.

Pallia joined Wipro in 1992 and has held many leadership positions, including President of Wipro’s Consumer Business Unit and Global Head of Business Application Services. He brings to the CEO role extensive institutional and industry knowledge, as well as a strong track record of leadership through some of the most significant technological shifts the industry has seen.

Commenting on his appointment, Pallia said, “Wipro is one of those rare companies that combine profit with purpose, and I am truly honoured to have been chosen to lead this iconic institution. I am excited to build on the strong foundation established by Thierry and lead Wipro on its next growth trajectory. I have built my entire career at Wipro, and I have a deep appreciation of our 78-year history and our incredible team of more than 240,000 associates. We have the right strategy, and tremendous people and capabilities throughout the organisation, and I am excited about the opportunities for future growth.”

Pallia holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering, and a master’s in management studies from the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. He graduated from Harvard Business School’s Leading Global Businesses executive program, and the Advanced Leadership Program at McGill Executive Institute.