WhatsApp begins username reservations, feature to roll out later this year

WhatsApp is rolling out username reservation for users, beginning Monday, June 29. This will allow users to create and reserve a username, which they can share with others instead of their phone number. The feature will be available in the app later this year.

"Starting this week, you can reserve a username to use later this year when we launch this feature. With over 3 billion people on WhatsApp, a lot of names overlap, which is why we're opening reservations early so everyone has the opportunity to select the username that matters to them," the company said in a blog post.

Once reservations become available, users will be notified in the app. For most people, choosing a WhatsApp username should be something unique that only people they want to contact will know.

"Your phone number is protected. You can now share your unique username instead of your digits. There's no public directory and no suggestions – people need to know your exact username to find you. You can update your username right in the app," the company said.

The company said this will further enhance its privacy features. "Usernames are our latest step to make WhatsApp even more private. There's no directory to browse and no suggestions – people will need to know your exact username to contact you for the first time. To help control who can reach you on WhatsApp with your username, we've built an optional username key that others will need to know to message you," the company said.