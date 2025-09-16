Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 08:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / WhatsApp adds payments, calling and AI tools for businesses in India

WhatsApp adds payments, calling and AI tools for businesses in India

Meta unveiled new WhatsApp Business features in India including in-app payments, calling and AI tools, while expanding partnerships with state governments for citizen services

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is introducing the ability for small businesses to offer a convenient payment option directly within the WhatsApp Business app.

BS Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 8:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maintaining its focus on WhatsApp Business, Meta on Tuesday announced more features and tools for businesses to connect with users and drive performance.
 
Arun Srinivas, managing director and country head, Meta in India, said: “Every day, businesses of all sizes are leveraging WhatsApp to deliver faster and more impactful customer experiences. With our latest tools and features, we are confident that businesses will unlock stronger ROI, build deeper and more personal connections with customers, and scale successfully.”
 
Srinivas was speaking at the second WhatsApp Business Summit.
 
Some of the key features announced include payments on the WhatsApp Business app, in-app calling, business AI, and the ability for users to find more businesses and channels on the Status tab.
 
 
“WhatsApp has become an essential part of our daily lives in India, helping people stay connected, shop, learn, and access essential services. Millions of people in India are already using WhatsApp to buy tickets, recharge their metro passes, and pay utility bills. However, there is a need to build an ecosystem where people have access to essential services in each state right at their fingertips. We are excited that more and more state governments across India are partnering with us to unlock access to essential public services for the people,” Srinivas added.

WhatsApp is introducing the ability for small businesses to offer a convenient payment option directly within the WhatsApp Business app. Small businesses can now share QR codes in one tap for quick sales closures, enabling customers to pay directly within WhatsApp using their preferred method.
 
A new feature also enables users to call larger businesses directly from the app with a single tap or receive calls from businesses they have requested to hear from. This capability is particularly useful for complex inquiries requiring customer support. It is available to all businesses on the WhatsApp Business Platform in India. Soon, WhatsApp will also allow businesses to send and receive voice messages for support or make video calls, which could be helpful for services such as telehealth appointments, the company said.
 
The WhatsApp Updates tab is used by 1.5 billion people globally every day, and WhatsApp is creating ways for businesses and creators to grow through ads in Status, promoted channels, and channel subscriptions. Brands such as Maruti Suzuki, Air India, and Flipkart are using ads in Status, and Indian users of Updates will start to see these soon. Popular channels like Jio Hotstar have also started using the promoted channels feature. These rollouts will take place gradually over the next few months and will remain separate from WhatsApp chats and inbox.
 
Another focus of WhatsApp Business has been bringing citizen services closer to users. Messaging has become integral to how people and businesses interact in India, with 91 per cent of online adults chatting with businesses weekly, according to the Kantar 2025 report.
 
Srinivas added that various state governments are leveraging WhatsApp to simplify and digitally enable easy access to public services. WhatsApp is working with states such as Odisha, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu to launch official citizen service chatbots.
 
“Launched earlier this year, the AP government’s ‘Mana Mitra’ chatbot, for instance, now offers over 700 citizen services and has been used by 4 million citizens to access essential government services instantly, securely, and in multiple regional languages,” he said.

Topics : whatsapp Metaverse WhatsApp business artifical intelligence

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

