Inox Green Energy Services sells entire stake in 3 arms to Adani Energy
Business Standard

FMCG companies may see price hike-led revenue growth In July-September

Volumes to remain under pressure due to grammage reductions

Topics
FMCG | FMCG companies | FMCG firms

Sharleen D'Souza  |  Mumbai 

Consumer
Godrej Consumer Products said in its quarterly update that rural markets witnessed slower growth compared to urban

Revenues of fast-moving consumer goods companies are expected to continue rising on the back of price increases in the July-September quarter. However, volumes are expected to remain under pressure due to grammage reduction, inflation and slowdown in rural demand.

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 21:45 IST

