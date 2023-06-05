close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Wipro VisionEDGE to power Bowling Center TV's new digital network

Wipro VisionEDGE, BCTV represent a significant breakthrough in the digital signage and out-of-home industry, enabling targeted customer engagement

BS Web Team New Delhi
Wipro

Photo: Shutterstock

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 7:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

IT major Wipro Limited, on Monday, announced its dynamic digital signage solution, Wipro VisionEDGE, will power Bowling Center TV (BCTV), a new digital out-of-home television network distributed across bowling centers in the United States.
“Wipro VisionEDGE and BCTV represent a significant breakthrough in the digital signage and out-of-home industry, enabling targeted customer engagement,” said Malay Joshi, Senior Vice President and Sector Head of Communications, Retail, Connectivity & Services, Wipro Limited.

“Bowling centers boast highly engaged audiences and offer unique experiences. We are thrilled to leverage our dynamic, omni-channel solution powered by VisionEDGE to maximize content synchronization, on-screen layered content, targeted distribution, advertising revenue opportunities, and operational efficiency," he added.  
In a regulatory filing, the company said, “BCTV is a partnership between Strike Ten Entertainment, the Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America (BPAA), and Equity Sports Partners.”

BCTV is supported by a best-in-class team of technology partners, including Cisco and Wipro VisionEDGE, and is designed to transform bowling center entertainment, revolutionise the way audiences engage with this popular sport, and how brands engage with those audiences, the company said in a BSE filing.
BCTV will run on more than 13,000 state-of-the-art flat-screen TVs integrated with the Wipro VisionEDGE solution’s centralised, cloud-based management and endpoint processing capabilities in coordination with Cisco’s simple, flexible, and secure networking products.

Also Read

Wipro Q4 preview: Soft quarter likely; share buyback, Q1FY24 guidance eyed

Podcast: What is network slicing?

Wipro salary cut for Turbo freshers raises alarm bells for Elite candidates

Wipro board of directors to consider proposal to buyback of equity shares

Wipro to consider buyback proposal; board meeting on April 26-27

Refex Group commits to plant 100,000 trees across TN in next few years

Veranda RACE expands reach through partnerships with Talent Academy

PVR INOX announces opening of new 7-screen multiplex in Bengaluru

Go First insolvency: NCLT issues notice in plea by Jackson Aviation

Daimler enters pre-owned market with launch of 'BharatBenz Certified'


"The collaboration between Cisco and Wipro was an obvious choice for us, given their world-class products, solutions, and support. By harnessing the power of cutting-edge technology, this partnership is set to reshape the bowling center experience for tens of millions of consumers across the BCTV network of centers by ushering in a new era of audience engagement and immersive experiences,” said Cliff Kaplan, Chairman, BCTV.
John Harbuck, President, Strike Ten Entertainment, said, "This marks a transformative milestone for the bowling industry. Technological advances have continually propelled the sport in new and exciting directions. Bowling centers hold a unique superpower- the shared experiences of millions of bowling consumers in our centers. BCTV will further enhance these experiences by delivering engaging and relevant content that will be refreshed daily and in real time."

Meanwhile, Wipro shareholders have approved a share buyback programme worth Rs 12,000 crore, according to a scrutinizer report released on stock exchanges on Monday. The Wipro board had approved the buyback of 26.96 crore equity shares at a price of Rs 445 apiece.
According to the Scrutinizer's report on the special resolution by way of postal ballot and e-voting process, 99.9 per cent voted in favour of the share buyback resolution.

"The Chairman noted the results of voting as stated above and it was declared and recorded that the special resolution as set out in the Notice of Postal Ballot dated April 27, 2023, was duly passed by the shareholders on June 01, 2023, with requisite majority," the report said.

Wipro

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y
  • MAX

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Wipro Digital technology BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 7:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Lohum partners MG Motor India for second-life EV battery solutions

India launches probe into MG Motor as scrutiny on Chinese firms widens
2 min read

Edtech giant Byju's to list subsidiary Aakash Education by mid-2024

Byju's
4 min read

Embassy REIT raises Rs 1,050 crore through NCDs to refinance bank loans

Embassy RIET
2 min read

Amazon to waive off seller fee by 10% to celebrate its 10 years in India

Amazon
3 min read

Nava Ltd more than halves its total liabilities to Rs 1,707 crore

debt
2 min read

Most Popular

Climate tech push: EV start-ups set to power India's next unicorn club

electric vehicle
4 min read

Edtech major Byju's faces deadline for $40 million payment of $1.2 bn loan

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Transfer of Sahara Life biz unlikely to impact SBI Life's balance sheet

Photo: Freepik
3 min read

Airbus heads towards 500 A320-family jets order from IndiGo: Report

Indigo
3 min read

Competition Commission of India lens on Big Tech as Apple probe nears end

Competition commission of India, CCI
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon