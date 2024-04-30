Rockwell to open new manufacturing unit in Chennai by first half of 2025

Rockwell Automation, the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, on Tuesday announced plans to open a new manufacturing facility in Chennai, India.

The facility in Chennai is expected to open in the first half of 2025 and will employ about 230 workers by the end of the year.

The 98,000-square-foot facility—with space for potential expansion—will help Rockwell build a more resilient, agile, and sustainable supply chain in the Asia Pacific region and around the globe, the company said in a statement.

"Tamil Nadu continues to attract significant global investments, showcasing our robust manufacturing capabilities. The new Rockwell facility, located in Oragadam, will enhance the region’s manufacturing ecosystem even more," said state industries minister TRB Rajaa.

India has the world’s fifth-largest and fastest-growing large economy. The country’s economic policies will continue to have a significant impact on the global economy, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, and innovation, it said. Rockwell is investing in India by expanding its manufacturing presence and building a new factory in Chennai. The facility will be located in the same industrial park as Rockwell’s CUBIC manufacturing facility to help maximise supply chain resilience and create additional career opportunities for employees.

“We selected this location because we can create synergies with our existing CUBIC facility and increase agility and productivity in the region,” said Dilip Sawhney, Managing Director - India, Rockwell Automation. “We’re excited about building our presence in India, optimising our manufacturing on a global scale, and enhancing the future of industrial operations in this growing market.”

"This is just the beginning of a stream of new AdvTech investments Tamil Nadu is going to witness in the advanced manufacturing sector in the coming years," Rajaa added.

This strategic expansion was catalysed following the state government's interactions at the TN Pavilion at Davos in January 2024, with Rockwell Automation Chief Executive Officer, Blake Moret.