close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Zee Media Corporation net loss narrows to Rs 45.8 cr in March quarter

Its total revenue from operations fell 40.38 per cent to Rs 147.69 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 247.73 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Zee Media

Zee Media

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 11:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Zee Media Corporation Ltd on Monday said its net loss narrowed to Rs 45.79 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 51.45 crore in the January-March quarter of the preceding fiscal, Zee Media Corporation Ltd (ZMCL) said in a BSE filing.

Its total revenue from operations fell 40.38 per cent to Rs 147.69 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 247.73 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

ZMCL's total expenses slipped 18.91 per cent in Q4 FY23 to Rs 178.33 crore against Rs 219.94 crore a year ago.

The total income in the March quarter was Rs 161.82 crore, down 35.17 per cent.

For the fiscal ended March 2023, ZMCL's net loss narrowed to Rs 68.81 crore from Rs 117.72 crore in FY22.

Also Read

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

CBSE Results 2023: Everything you need to know to check at website

GSEB SSC Gujarat Board Result: Everything you need to know about result

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2023: Result out, all details here

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023 Date, Time: Everything you need to know

Conventional 2W makers take prime spot in EV sales, courtesy Bajaj, TVS

Jaypee Infratech defers approval of financial statements for March quarter

Will continues to assist authorities in probe into company: Rolls-Royce

Start-ups get tax notices on unexplained investments between FY19 and FY21

BigBasket co-founder Abhinay Choudhari's LaundryMate raises $6.25 mn

Its revenue from operations dipped 16.87 per cent to Rs 720.62 crore in FY23.

ZMCL is one of the leading news networks in India, having 14 news channels in its portfolio, including Zee News, WION and Zee Business.

Shares of Zee Media Corporation Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 8.11 apiece on BSE, down 1.10 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Zee Media Corporation Q4 Results BSE

First Published: May 29 2023 | 11:13 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IRCTC Q4 results: PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 279 cr, declares dividend of 100%

IRCTC cancels 202 trains today, 9 September 2022
2 min read

Conventional 2W makers take prime spot in EV sales, courtesy Bajaj, TVS

Electric Two-wheelers
3 min read

Jaypee Infratech defers approval of financial statements for March quarter

Jaypee infratech
3 min read

G20 members working to arrive at common framework to define startups

G20
4 min read

Will continues to assist authorities in probe into company: Rolls-Royce

Rolls Royce
1 min read

Most Popular

Foreign VC funding in India declines 72% as unicorn machines stutter

US dollar
4 min read

Ambani-backed EV maker aims to raise $85 mn, seeks $359 mn valuation

Electric vehicles
2 min read

As Go First seeks to plug exit, 200 pilots accept Air India's job offer

Pilots, airlines
3 min read

NBCC (India) Q4 results: Net profit rises 205% to Rs 108 cr, revenue up 14%

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Goodyear India profit rises 93% to Rs 33.61 crore in March quarter

tyres
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon