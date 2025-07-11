Adani Green Energy's operational renewable capacity rises 45% to 15,816 MW

Friday, July 11, 2025 | 06:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Adani Green Energy Ltd on Friday said its operational renewable energy generation capacity rose 45 per cent to 15,816 MW during June quarter as compared to the year-ago period.

The 15,816 MW RE capacity includes 11,156 MW solar, 1,986 MW wind and 2,674 MW hybrid renewables.

The company has already met the 31 per cent or 6,138 MUs of its total committed generation of 19,667 MW (annual commitment as per power purchase agreements) in June quarter only.

 

It operationalised 3,763 MW of solar, 585 MW wind and 534 MW hybrid renewable capacity and added greenfield RE capacity of 1.6 GW in the quarter.

The company is aiming 50 GW renewable portfolio by 2030.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

