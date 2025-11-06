Zomato Hyperpure leases 5.5 lakh sq ft of warehousing space in Bhiwandi

Zomato Hyperpure, an Eternal firm, has leased 5.5 lakh square feet (sq ft) of warehousing space in Bhiwandi, an industrial and logistics hub in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), at a starting monthly rent of Rs 1.7 crore. This is the third warehousing space leased by Hyperpure in MMR so far in 2025.
According to registration documents accessed via CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm, Zomato Hyperpure has leased the space near Mauje Pogaon from Zuijin Developers for four years and seven months.
Zomato Hyperpure is a business-to-business (B2B) platform that provides kitchen solutions and is operated by restaurant aggregator Zomato.
What are the key terms of Zomato Hyperpure’s new warehousing lease?
The handover date for the space was September 1, with a lock-in period of 48 months. The rent, starting from Rs 31 per sq ft per month, will escalate by 5 per cent every year. Zomato Hyperpure has paid a security deposit of Rs 8.57 crore for the facility.
The transaction, registered on November 1, 2025, with the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) department, incurred a stamp duty of Rs 26.98 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 1,000.
How will Zomato Hyperpure use the Bhiwandi facility?
Zomato Hyperpure plans to use the leased space for inventory management, sourcing, and supplying various products — including fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, groceries, and seafood — to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and other establishments through its online platform under the ‘Hyperpure’ brand. The business will be operated either directly or through permitted affiliates, according to the registration document.
Where else has Hyperpure leased warehousing space in 2025?
In September, Hyperpure leased another 2.5 lakh sq ft of warehousing space in Bhiwandi at a monthly rent of Rs 66.21 lakh.
In January, it leased a warehousing unit with a built-up area of 2.53 lakh sq ft at Lodha Industrial and Logistics Park in Palava, also in MMR. The tenure of that lease agreement is five years, commencing on February 15, 2025.
For the Palava facility, the company pays a monthly rent of over Rs 85.3 lakh, with an annual escalation of 5 per cent.
What does the warehousing market look like in 2025?
According to the Knight Frank India warehousing market report, total transaction volumes across the top eight Indian cities in 2025 so far stood at 49.2 million sq ft (msf). Mumbai was a standout performer, accounting for 20 per cent of total volumes in 2025 and 22 per cent of the volume transacted in the third quarter (Q3 2025).
Intense occupier activity during the quarter pushed volumes up in Mumbai by 123 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 2.5 msf in Q3 2025.