Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 02:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / ArcelorMittal reports 31.35% rise in net income to $377 million in Q3

ArcelorMittal reports 31.35% rise in net income to $377 million in Q3

The Luxembourg-based company had posted a net income of $ 287 million in the year-ago period

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel

Its sales increased by 3 per cent to $ 15,657 million, over $ 15,196 million a year ago.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Steel and mining major ArcelorMittal on Thursday reported a 31.35 per cent rise in net income to $ 377 million in the September quarter.

The Luxembourg-based company had posted a net income of $ 287 million in the year-ago period.

The net income is attributable to equity holders of the parent company.

The company follows a January-December financial year.

Its sales increased by 3 per cent to $ 15,657 million, over $ 15,196 million a year ago.

Also Read

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel

ArcelorMittal South Africa job cuts likely to rise above 4,000: Report

ArcelorMittal

Arcelormittal Q2 results: Net income surges over 3-fold to $1.79 billion

steel, steel industry

AM/NS India commissions auto steel line at Hazira plant to reduce imports

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel

AM/NS India launches two new patented steel products under Optigal

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, Vote, Voter, Voting

Bihar elections voting LIVE news: Voting resumes in Munger's Bhimbandh after two decades

"While markets are challenging and tariff-related headwinds persist, we are seeing signs of stabilisation and are optimistic on the outlook for our business in 2026, when we will benefit from more supportive industry policies in key markets," its Chief Executive Officer Aditya Mittal said in a statement.

 

"Turning to financial performance, the company reported resilient results in what is typically a seasonally weak quarter. The underlying strength of the business is again evident in the structurally higher margins delivered over the first nine months of the year," he said.

Supported by a strong balance sheet, the company continue to evolve the business towards higher return on capital, focusing strategic capex on low-cost, added-value markets and exiting higher-cost businesses, he said.

Perhaps the most significant development during the quarter was the European Commission's proposal of strengthened trade measures. Once enacted, this will support the European steel industry's ability to improve capacity utilisation, improve profitability, and invest with confidence for the future, Mittal said.

"We now hope for swift approval and implementation of the proposal, as well as supportive revisions to the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism," he added.

ArcelorMittal is one of the world's leading steel and mining companies, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steel-making facilities in 15 countries. In 2024, the company had revenues of $ 62.4 billion and crude steel production of 57.9 million metric tonnes, while iron ore production reached 42.4 million metric tonnes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Reliance

Reliance trying to sell some cargoes of Middle Eastern oil in rare offer

Anil Ambani

ED summons Anil Ambani for questioning on Nov 14 in money laundering case

thermal power plant, power

Vedanta's power business secures 500 MW power purchase deal from Tamil Nadu

Shriram Life Insurance

Shriram Life posts 17% rise in individual new business premium in H1FY26

Smit.fit and Droobi Health Merge to Establish DroobiSmit: Dominating Digital Diabetes Solutions in MENA/GCC and South Asia

PB Healthcare acquires Fitterfly to expand into preventive digital care

Topics : ArcelorMittal ArcelorMittal consortium mining sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks to watchStocks To Buy TodayE-passports in IndiaMotilal Oswal Stock PickPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon