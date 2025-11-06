Sanmar Group inks long-term feedstock supply pacts with UAE's TA'ZIZ

Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

The Sanmar Group, a diversified Indian industrial conglomerate, has signed two product sale agreement term sheets with TA’ZIZ, the UAE’s world-scale chemicals and transition fuels ecosystem, for the supply of key petrochemical feedstocks.
 
The agreements were signed during ADIPEC in the presence of Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director & Group CEO, and Ambassador Navdeep Suri, Chairman of TCI Sanmar Chemicals and Director on The Sanmar Group’s Corporate Board.
 
350,000 tonnes of petrochemical feedstocks annually
 
Under the long-term supply arrangements, TA’ZIZ will provide The Sanmar Group with over 350,000 tonnes per annum of petrochemical feedstocks produced at its site in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Al Dhafra region, Abu Dhabi.
 
 
These materials are critical raw inputs for polyvinyl chloride (PVC) production, a key thermoplastic used across construction, automotive, and consumer goods sectors. The feedstocks will support Sanmar’s PVC manufacturing facilities in Port Said, Egypt, and Cuddalore, India.

Strengthening India–UAE industrial ties
 
“We are pleased to initiate our strategic relationship with TA’ZIZ. These long-term agreements reflect our shared commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and long-term value creation,” said Vijay Sankar, Chairman of The Sanmar Group.
 
Mashal Al Kindi, CEO of TA’ZIZ, said the collaboration reflects TA’ZIZ’s growing role as a reliable global supplier and its mission to drive industrial diversification in the UAE.
 
“We are pleased to partner with The Sanmar Group to support their growth ambitions in Egypt and India. These agreements build on the strong economic ties between the UAE and India, offering opportunities for long-term collaboration and value creation,” Al Kindi added.
 
Strategic significance
 
The partnership marks a key milestone for The Sanmar Group’s global supply chain, ensuring consistent access to critical inputs for its expanding PVC operations. It also strengthens the UAE–India corridor in petrochemicals and manufacturing, aligned with both nations’ goals of enhancing trade in industrial raw materials.
 
The Sanmar Group operates across Chemicals, Shipping, Engineering, and Foundry businesses and maintains a growing international footprint, while TA’ZIZ, a joint venture between ADNOC and ADQ, is central to Abu Dhabi’s plans to advance downstream manufacturing and sustainable energy transition.
 

Topics : Sanmar group Petrochemical Petrochemicals industry UAE

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

