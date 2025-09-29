Monday, September 29, 2025 | 02:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zomato launches Healthy Mode feature, rates dishes on nutritional value

Zomato launches Healthy Mode feature, rates dishes on nutritional value

Zomato's new Healthy Mode feature assigns scores to meals based on nutrition, using AI and restaurant data to help users pick healthier options across categories

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Food delivery platform Zomato on Monday announced the launch of a new feature, Healthy Mode, that rates meals based on their nutritional value. The feature, currently live in Gurugram, will be rolled out in other cities.

How Healthy Mode works

Under this mode, dishes are assigned a healthy score — from Low to Super — based on protein, complex carbohydrates, fibre and micronutrients. According to the Zomato app, the score is calculated using a weighted assessment of protein density, ingredient quality, cooking method, carbohydrate quality and other factors.
 
In a social media post, Deepinder Goyal, chief executive of Zomato’s parent Eternal, admitted that the platform had long overlooked making genuinely healthy food easily accessible. “We made eating out and ordering in easier than ever, but we never really helped people truly eat better,” he wrote. “Yes, you could find a salad or a smoothie bowl, but the truth is, if you wanted to eat genuinely nourishing food, Zomato didn’t make it easy. Today, we have taken one of the biggest steps in fixing that blind spot. We're launching Healthy Mode on Zomato.”
 

AI-driven recommendations

Goyal added that the platform would leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and restaurant data to list healthy options. “Behind the scenes, it's AI and restaurant data doing the heavy lifting, but what you will see is simple: a clear explanation of what makes a dish healthy, and why,” he said.

Industry context

Zomato is not the first player to attempt nutrition-based categorisation. Rival Swiggy earlier launched a ‘High Protein’ category to make high-protein meals easier to find and order. The category is live in 30 cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Nagpur and Jaipur. Each dish listed under the category has at least 15 grams of protein per serving.
 
Zomato’s Healthy Mode marks a step towards offering more informed choices to users, aligning with a broader consumer shift toward health-conscious dining.

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

