India's Zydus Lifesciences and its US unit will pay $120 ​million to Astellas Pharma as ​part of a deal to settle ‌a patent dispute over the Japanese drugmaker's bladder disorder drug Mirabegron, the Indian firm said on Thursday.

Zydus and its unit will also pay a pre-paid per-unit licensing fee on sales of its generic Mirabegron in the US from the date of ‌the agreement until September 2027, the company said.

The deal will enable the company to continue marketing its generic Mirabegron in the United States, Zydus said, adding that other terms and conditions ​of the agreement are confidential.

The announcement comes days after local ‌peer Lupin decided to settle its dispute with Astellas over ​the ‌same drug for $90 million.

At the time, analysts at ‌brokerage Citi said the development could delay the entry of other ‌generic rivals ​in the US ​market, potentially providing Zydus and Lupin with a period of limited ‌competition.