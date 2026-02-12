Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 07:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / ECDS to set up medical equipment manufacturing unit with ₹780 cr investment

ECDS to set up medical equipment manufacturing unit with ₹780 cr investment

Construction will begin this year with an initial investment of ₹780 crore, and the first phase of production will start by April 2027

Rupee

ECDS has partnered with three South Korean companies in a 50:50 joint venture to implement the Ujjain project.

Press Trust of India Indore
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 7:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

ECDS, a company specialised in sustainable development technologies, on Wednesday announced it will set up a medical equipment manufacturing unit in Ujjain with an initial investment of ₹780 crore under a joint venture with three South Korean companies.

According to the company, this will be its first factory in India.

"We have submitted a proposal to the state government to set up a unit on 15.60 acres of land in the Medical Equipment Park in Vikram Udyogpuri, Ujjain, of which we have already acquired 1.5 acres. This will be our first unit in the country," said Rajesh Bharadwaj, director of ECDS's Indian branch.

 

He said construction will begin this year with an initial investment of Rs 780 crore, and the first phase of production will start by April 2027.

"In the first phase, efforts will be made to provide employment to approximately 500 people," Bharadwaj told reporters in Indore.

Also Read

Ved Goel, Group CFO & CEO

Dr Lal back on the acquisition trail, tests South India for opportunities

climate finance, green bonds, climate change, global finance, global fundung, funding

Power sector reforms central to tackling India's climate finance problempremium

India’s net-zero drive to require $300 bn annual investment: StanChart

India's net-zero drive to require $300 bn annual investment: StanChart

Mankind Pharma

JM Financial flags growth concerns in Mankind Pharma; initiates with Reduce

Illustration: Ajaya Kumar Mohanty

Eyeing a growth pill: Pharma Inc calls for easier regulatory prescriptionpremium

He said ECDS has partnered with three South Korean companies in a 50:50 joint venture to implement the Ujjain project.

He said that an additional investment of Rs 1,250 crore will be made in the next phase within three years of the start of production.

Bhardwaj added that ECDS's first unit in India will manufacture kits for testing diseases such as cancer, kidney disease, and diabetes. These devices will be manufactured using nanofiber technology and biomass polymer technology.

He further said that ECDS has proposed to the state government that it can use cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology to manage crowds at the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain in 2028.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgic.

Rolls-Royce CEO calls on PM Modi, shares plans to be part of Viksit Bharat

Bombay Dyeing

Bombay Dyeing Q3FY26 results show ₹9.85 crore loss, revenue down 22%

LTIMindtree (Image: Company website)

LTIMindtree unveils new identity, to be renamed LTM Limited; board approves

Ather Energy

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, others buy 1.92% stake in Ather Energy

Brigade Group

Brigade Group expands Kerala footprint with WTC, Brigade Square launch

Topics : Investment Pharma sector Pharma industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 7:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSA vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup LIVEBangladesh ElectionsNifty Outlook TodayICICI Prudential AMC Banks Stake PurchaseBharat Bandh TodayIMD Weather Update TodayVande Mataram New RulesGold and Silver Price TodayQ3 Results Today