Zydus Lifesciences gets tentative USFDA nod for generic blood cancer drug

The Ibrutinib tablets of strengths 140 mg, 280 mg, and 420 mg will be produced at Zydus Lifesciences Ltd SEZ, Ahmedabad

The company said Ibrutinib is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with different types of blood cancers | Photo: X@ZydusUniverse

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Thursday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulatory agency for its generic version of cancer treatment drug Ibrutinib tablets.

The tentative approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for Ibrutinib tablets of strengths 140 mg, 280 mg, and 420 mg, Zydus Lifesciences said in a statement.

The Ibrutinib tablets will be produced at Zydus Lifesciences Ltd SEZ, Ahmedabad, it added.

The company said Ibrutinib is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with different types of blood cancers, Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL)/Small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM).

 

Citing IQVIA MAT May 2025, Zydus said Ibrutinib tablets had annual sales of USD 2148.9 million in the US.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

