Adani Group firms face busy HR year, see internal rejig as businesses grow

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) announced the re-designation of Karan Adani and Gautam Adani earlier this month as part of an internal restructuring.

This, along with multiple chief executive officers (CEOs) and senior management shuffling, had kept the group’s human resource team busy during 2023.

During the last 12 months, group companies have seen at least three new CEO appointments, two of which were internal.

Further, internal HR movements include two transfers of HR team senior executives and a non-independent director moving to related group businesses.

A spokesperson for the group said that similar adjustments have been made in the past whenever the group has expanded into new sectors. Two of the three new CEO appointments pertain to relatively new businesses.

Anil Sardana, who is the managing director (MD) of Adani Energy Solutions (AESL), has been given additional charge as CEO of the group's ambitious Dharavi redevelopment project in Mumbai. Similarly, Bimal Dayal, former CEO of AESL’s transmission business moved to Adani Infrastructure India as CEO.





The third CEO appointment was Ashwani Gupta for APSEZ, from his earlier stint at Nissan Motors. Gupta’s appointment comes along with Karan Adani’s re-designation as the company’s managing director. The Adani scion earlier held the CEO position in the ports’ company.

Commenting on the internal movement of senior management within companies, a spokesperson for the group said, “Adani group's talent management strategy focuses will drive the success of our diversified operations. Based on their past contributions, we have entrusted our employees/talent with greater responsibilities as they have consistently demonstrated their abilities to execute projects efficiently. This approach has been a time-tested model that has proven to be successful for us.”

He added it is not surprising to see management changes or movements within our company.

Other internal moves within group entities include senior executives from the HR teams of two group businesses — AESL and cement — moving to other job positions within the group. Further, Malay Mahadevia, who also appears in the list of executives under ‘one vision one team’ on the Adani website, in January resigned as director from APSEZ. He gave reasons for other professional commitments within the group. Mahadevia is also CEO of Adani Airport Holdings.

Neeti Sharma, co-founder and president at Teamlease Edtech said the group is addressing the skills gap through internal mobility.

Sharma said, “It not only enhances retention and engagement but also serves as a cost-saving initiative.”

She added that historical data indicates that such strategies lead to a remarkable 14 per cent increase in retention and a substantial 30 per cent boost in overall productivity. This is because employees find better alignment for skills.