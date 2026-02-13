AU gets RBI nod to reappoint CEO Sanjay Agarwal for another 3 years

Friday, February 13, 2026 | 08:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 8:02 PM IST

AU Small Finance Bank on Friday said it has received the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) approval for the reappointment of Sanjay Agarwal as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for a period of three years effective from April 19, 2026.
 
In its exchange filing, the bank said this follows earlier approvals by the board for Agarwal on October 17, 2025, and by shareholders on December 26, 2025, subject to RBI’s confirmation.
 
Agarwal became the MD of AU Financiers on February 14, 2008, and was appointed MD and CEO of AU Small Finance Bank on April 19, 2017, when the institution transitioned into a bank.
 
 
Since then, each of his terms — including the ongoing one from April 19, 2023 to April 18, 2026 — has been approved by the RBI, it said. This latest approval marks his third consecutive RBI-sanctioned term post conversion, underscoring long-term stability, strong governance and regulatory confidence in his leadership.

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 8:02 PM IST

