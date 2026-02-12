Reach out to me on WhatsApp: Eternal's Deepinder Goyal tells former staff

Founder and Vice-Chairman of Eternal, Deepinder Goyal, on Wednesday asked former employees interested in rejoining the company to find his contact details and reach out to him on WhatsApp for a quicker response to their application.

The latest message comes after Goyal earlier invited former Zomato employees to write to him if they wanted to return to the company.

Received over 8,000 emails: Goyal

Commenting on the large number of applications, Goyal said, “Over the last week, we received over 8,000 emails. About 4,000 people have been part of the Eternal journey at some point. The rest are from people who haven’t worked here but want to. Thank you so much for this. I didn’t expect this at all.”

He assured that the team is reviewing all applications and will reach out to the right candidates. “Most of these emails are stories, full of emotion and honesty. There's a lot of context and history in them. The only person who can truly read these emails and know who to respond to is me. And it is not humanly possible for me to go through 8,000 emails and quickly pick the right ones,” he said.

“But if you worked with me directly, have written in, and are waiting for a reply, here’s what will work faster: find my number and WhatsApp me. Looking forward to reconnecting,” he added.

Goyal asks employees to return

Last week, Goyal posted a message on LinkedIn asking former Zomato employees who wanted to return to write to him. “If you used to work at Zomato, whether you chose to move on or I was the one who asked you to leave, this is for you. I know that for many of you, Zomato didn’t have the environment or leadership you needed at the time. But I’m sure you loved being at Zomato, and it’s quite possible you haven’t felt at home anywhere else since you left,” he wrote.

Goyal said that more than 400 people at Eternal are currently in their second or third stints with the company. “Many of them are doing their best work now. Maybe because they’ve grown, but also because the company has grown. We are more organised, a little less chaotic, and hopefully I’ve learned a few things along the way too,” he said. “If you haven’t reached out because you think the door is closed, or because you think I’m holding onto the past, I’m not. I want you back,” he added.

Goyal further said there is much to build at Eternal. “We are today a family of companies: Zomato, Blinkit Quick Commerce, Blinkit Ambulances, District, Hyperpure, Nugget, and Feeding India. We need people who already know what good looks like here and who care enough to fight for it. There is no better person for that than someone who has been here, left, grown, and wants to come back,” he said.