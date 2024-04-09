Sensex (    %)
                             
Musashi appoints Naoya Nishimura as CEO for India and Africa region

Previously, Naoya Nishimura was the global Chief Research & Development Officer at Musashi

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 9:27 PM IST

Electric vehicle component manufacturer Musashi Auto Parts, a subsidiary of Musashi Seimitsu Industries, Japan in India, announced the appointment of Naoya Nishimura as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the India and Africa region.

Previously, Naoya Nishimura was the global Chief Research & Development Officer at Musashi. Nishimura has worked with Musashi for more than two decades, having roles across international markets like Japan and North America. He has been associated with Musashi in various capacities, including operations, new customer acquisition, research and development, and business planning.

In his new role, Nishimura will work towards increasing Musashi’s electric vehicle product penetration in the Indian and African markets.

Hiroshi Otsuka, President and CEO of Musashi, stated, “It gives us pride to bring the second tier of leadership at the country’s leading auto component manufacturer with global experience and perspective. Nishimura’s expertise will help Musashi India steer through new challenges faced by Original Equipment Manufacturers in terms of fast-paced growth and capital expenditure-hungry financing requirements.”

Speaking on his appointment, Naoya Nishimura stated, "I'm excited to join Musashi's journey at this pivotal moment in shaping India's sustainable mobility future. I look forward to working closely with our team to drive innovative and cutting-edge solutions for our end consumers. Moving forward, Musashi India aims to continue its pioneering efforts in sustainable mobility by expanding its portfolio of high-performance electric vehicle components and fostering partnerships to support the adoption of cleaner transportation solutions across India.”

Musashi develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive components, including differentials, transmission gears, planetary assemblies, ball joints, and camshafts.

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 9:27 PM IST

