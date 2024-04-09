Thierry Delaporte, the outgoing chief executive officer of Wipro, in a four-page farewell mail to employees, has said his goal is complete with the information technology company’s foundational elements of transformation in place.

According to a report in Times of India (TOI), Delaporte said his successor, Srinivas Pallia, will drive excellence on the back of this transformation. "I am handing this over to my successor, who will drive excellence on the back of this transformation, and move towards execution of all the investments we’ve made." He said Pallia is one of his "strongest leaders in the executive team" and knows Wipro better than most others. Pallia was the "natural choice" for the top job.

“Over the next two months, I will work with Srini to transition this role, as he prepares to take Wipro to the next cycle of growth,” Delaporte said.

Delaporte said the company is seen as a “transformation partner” by its clients and is set for future growth. "In the past four years, it has also witnessed enrichment in diversity inclusion — the number of women directly reporting to him has shot up from 5 per cent to 35 per cent," he said.

"Together with the leadership team, we initiated an ambitious and radical transformation like no other company in our industry has undertaken in the last two decades. We have made bold changes, and big improvements, since. From defining a new market strategy to resetting the operating model for client centricity and agility; from simplifying processes for faster-decision making to doubling down on delivery and account excellence — Wipro's position today is one of strength, respect. and confidence," the former CEO said.

Talking about the acquisitions, Delaporte said: "12 acquisitions is no mean feat of vision, strategy and effort from you all, especially when two of them happen to be among the largest ones in Wipro’s history — Capco and Rizing."

He further wrote in his email that he is proud of the leadership team that has both home-grown leaders and new talent from the industry. “This is a team that’s inspiring and aspirational in their diversity and breadth of experience. Today, 35 per cent of my direct reports are from women, up from 5 per cent four years ago. It is my firm belief that there is no limit to opportunities in Wipro for deserving colleagues,” he said.

According to the TOI report, Delaporte said Wipro’s revenue has increased in four years. "...Along with your commitment and efforts, Wipro's revenues have grown by 35 per cent in the last four years. We've generated 25 per cent more profit than in the previous four years. Wipro's stock price has grown 2.5x in value during this time. This you can all be proud of. Now with the foundational elements of the transformation in place, my main goal is complete."