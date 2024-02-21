Myntra names Venu Nair as chief of strategic partnerships and omnichannel

Myntra has appointed Venu Nair as its chief of strategic partnerships and omnichannel. Nair brings with him more than 30 years of experience in retail, sourcing, business analysis and strategy. He joins Myntra’s senior leadership team where he will be responsible for strengthening Myntra’s existing international brands portfolio. He would also help build strategic partnerships with leading global brands and will be managing the omnichannel strategy for brands. He will work closely with a team of professionals, towards forging stronger partnerships. This will further elevate Myntra’s position as the strategic partner of choice for fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands, as they look at tapping into the burgeoning potential of the Indian market.

Nair joins Myntra from Shoppers Stop, where he was the managing director and chief executive officer. He has varied experience in the retail and apparel industry across parts of South Asia and Europe. Nair also served as the CEO of Westside, a part of Trent Limited. In addition, he has led the commercial operations of Zudio and Landmark during his stint at Trent. Before this, he was the managing director of Marks & Spencer Reliance, the India operations of M&S. There he spearheaded the brand’s growth, doubling the number of stores, while also significantly strengthening the business.

Nair graduated with a Bachelor of Technology (Honours) from NIT, Calicut. He also holds an MBA in Marketing from SPJIMR, Mumbai.