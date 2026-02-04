Sam Altman chalks up unusual succession plan for ChatGPT parent OpenAI

OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman has laid out an unconventional succession plan for the multi-billion-dollar company, one that reflects his belief in how far artificial intelligence (AI) could eventually go.

In an interview with Forbes, Altman spoke at length about the future of the ChatGPT parent company, his high-profile rivalry with tech billionaire Elon Musk , and his thoughts on working with US President Donald Trump.

When discussing succession planning, Altman said he ultimately wants to hand over leadership of OpenAI to an AI system itself. According to the report, he believes that if the long-term goal is to build AI powerful enough to run companies, then OpenAI should be no exception. “I would never stand in the way of that... I should be the most willing to do that," said Altman.

ALSO READ | ChatGPT back online after facing major outage: Here's what happened Altman also said he has no major professional ambitions outside OpenAI. The only exception, he noted, could come in a post-artificial general intelligence world, where entirely new forms of work may exist. “The things I really wanted to accomplish, I’ve mostly accomplished... I feel like I’m playing for bonus points at this point," he said.

Musk's 'own house on fire'

During the interview, Altman also addressed ongoing tensions with Musk and the frequent criticism Musk directs at OpenAI, particularly around safety. “I wish they would do things differently. It’s crazy to me how much time he (Musk) spends attacking us... Their own house is on fire on these things consistently.”

Musk has repeatedly accused OpenAI of weak safety practices. The ChatGPT owner has faced several lawsuits, including multiple cases filed in late 2025, alleging that its AI models failed to include sufficient safeguards, contributing to severe mental health crises, suicide, and instances of violence.

Last year, Musk also filed a lawsuit against Apple, accusing the company of favouring ChatGPT over rival AI products, including his own startup xAI’s Grok chatbot. He alleged that Apple and OpenAI were working together to block fair competition.

Trump easy to work with on AI

Altman also shared his views on working with Trump, saying cooperation on AI has been relatively smooth. However, he added that the administration’s nationalist approach does not fully align with OpenAI’s broader goals. “His job is to make sure America wins. And I view our mission as for all of humanity,” Altman said. “There’s some opposition there.”