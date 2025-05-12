Ather Energy Q4 results: Loss narrows to Rs 234.4 crore on higher revenue

Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy Limited has reported a loss of Rs 234.4 crore during the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25, this marks a 17 per cent decrease in loss when compared to last year's fourth quarter loss of Rs 283.3 crore. The company reported a revenue of Rs 676.1 crore in the fourth quarter, rises 29 per cent year on year(YoY) from last year's Q4 revenue of Rs 523.4 crore.
Ather Energy made its stock market debut on May 6, 2025, listing on both the BSE and NSE at ₹328 per share. The company's total income during the Q4 period was reported at ₹687.8 crore, it has increased 28 per cent from last year's fourth quarter results.