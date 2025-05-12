Q4 results today: Tata Steel, PVR Inox, Raymond, Thomas Cook on May 12

Tata Steel, Ather Energy, and Bajaj Electricals will be among 80 companies to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Monday. These companies will also release their performance report for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.
PVR Inox, Raymond, Thomas Cook, JM Financial, Venky's, and CARE Ratings will also be releasing their performance report for the January-March quarter today.
Market overview May 12
On May 9, the Sensex and Nifty 50 extended their losses for a second session, with rising tensions with Pakistan weighing on investor sentiment. The Nifty 50 fell 265.80 points (1.10 per cent) to 24,008, and the Sensex dropped 880.34 points (1.10 per cent) to 79,454.47.
Indian stock markets will focus on Q4 earnings and global factors, including ongoing China-US trade talks. Despite early violations, the India-Pakistan agreement appears stable, which may ease market concerns.
At 6:40 am, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 500 points higher at 24,575.
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on May 12
- Aarti Surfactants Limited
- Andhra Cements Limited
- Advait Infratech Limited
- Akme Fintrade (India) Limited
- Authum Investment & Infrastructure Limited
- Alicon Castalloy Limited
- Alufluoride Limited
- Artemis Medicare Services Limited
- Ather Energy Limited
- Avadh Sugar & Energy Limited
- Bajaj Electricals Limited
- Bliss GVS Pharma Limited
- Bharat Parenterals Limited
- Carborundum Universal Limited
- CARE Ratings Limited
- Chalet Hotels Limited
- Cineline India Limited
- DCW Limited
- Euphoria Infotech (India) Limited
- Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited
- Frontier Capital Ltd
- GEM Enviro Management Ltd
- Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd
- HB Estate Developers Ltd
- Healthy Life Agritec Ltd
- India Finsec Ltd
- Jai Balaji Industries Ltd
- JM Financial Ltd
- Jyothy Labs Ltd
- Kemp & Company Ltd
- Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited
- Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited
- KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited
- Krsnaa Diagnostics Limited
- Man Industries (India) Limited
- Metroglobal Limited
- Market Creators Limited
- Modella Woollens Limited
- Morepen Laboratories Limited
- Pune E-Stock Broking Limited
- PG Electroplast Limited
- Pil Italica Lifestyle Limited
- Praxis Home Retail Limited
- Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited
- PVR INOX Limited
- Raymond Limited
- Raymond Lifestyle Limited
- RBZ Jewellers Limited
- Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Limited
- Sacheta Metals Limited
- Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Ltd.
- Sagar Cements Ltd.
- Sar Auto Products Ltd.
- Sellwin Traders Ltd.
- Springform Technology Ltd.
- Shivam Autotech Ltd.
- Shyamkamal Investments Ltd.
- Sicagen India Ltd.
- Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd.
- Speciality Restaurants Ltd.
- SRF Ltd.
- Starlog Enterprises Ltd.
- Super Sales India Ltd.
- Tata Steel Ltd.
- TD Power Systems Ltd.
- Thomas Cook (India) Limited
- Tips Films Limited
- The Ugar Sugar Works Limited
- UPL Limited
- Usha Martin Limited
- Venky's (India) Limited
- Ventive Hospitality Limited
- Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Limited
- Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Limited
- Vineet Laboratories Limited
- Vivanza Biosciences Limited
- Walchand PeopleFirst Limited
- Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited
- Arco Leasing Limited
- Zenlabs Ethica Limited