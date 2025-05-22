Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 10:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Grasim Q4FY25 profit increases 9.2%; gains 10% share in paints market

Grasim Q4FY25 profit increases 9.2%; gains 10% share in paints market

Grasim Industries posts strong Q4 with 9.2% rise in profit and 17.3% revenue growth led by cement, paints and financial services while FY profit dips on higher costs

Q4, Q4 results

The growth was driven by strong performance in the cement, chemicals and financial services businesses. However, profit growth was impacted by higher interest and depreciation costs. | Photo: Shutterstock

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 10:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The net profit (attributable to owners of the company) of Grasim Industries, the flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, grew by 9.24 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q4FY25) to Rs 1,495.9 crore.
 
The company’s revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 44,267.3 crore, up 17.34 per cent YoY. Meanwhile, total expenses during the same period rose 20.8 per cent YoY to Rs 40,755.8 crore.
 
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at Rs 6,548 crore, up 6 per cent YoY. 
The growth was driven by strong performance in the cement, chemicals and financial services businesses. However, profit growth was impacted by higher interest and depreciation costs.
 
 
The company’s Building Materials segment reported revenue of Rs 25,232 crore, up 21 per cent YoY, led by all-round performance across cement, paints, and B2B e-commerce. Its Ebitda stood at Rs 4,406 crore, up 6 per cent YoY, with improved profitability in the cement business. Cement volumes (UltraTech) rose 17 per cent YoY to 41.02 million tonnes.
 
In the paints segment, the combined Q4FY25 revenues of Birla Opus and Birla White Putty gave the company a revenue market share of over 10 per cent in the organised decorative paints market. The total capex for the paints business stood at Rs 9,352 crore as of 31 March 2025—around 94 per cent of the planned capex outlay. 

Also Read

paint, paint industry

Birla's big paints bet hits Asian Paints' market share in just one year

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stocks to Watch, March 5: Adani Wilmar, Coforge, Biocon, Ola Electric, RVNL

trading, market, stocks

Stocks to Watch, Feb 11: Nykaa, Berger Paints, Vi, Eicher Motors, GAIL

BSE

Q3 results Feb 10: Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals to post earnings today

Premiumjoker

From backseat to driver's seat, rights issues take the wheel in 2024

 
The firm’s financial services arm, Aditya Birla Capital, reported revenue of Rs 12,197 crore, up 16 per cent YoY. As of 31 March 2025, the overall lending portfolio (NBFC and HFC) stood at an all-time high of Rs 1.57 trillion, up 27 per cent YoY. Its total assets under management (across AMC, life and health insurance) stood at Rs 5.11 trillion, up 17 per cent YoY.
 
For the full year (FY25), the company’s profit declined by 13.4 per cent YoY to Rs 7,756.33 crore, owing to higher interest and depreciation charges stemming from investments in the building materials business.
 
Revenue for FY25 increased by 13.4 per cent to nearly Rs 1.5 trillion—an all-time high—driven by robust performance in the building materials and financial services businesses.
 
However, Ebitda declined by 4 per cent YoY to Rs 20,023 crore due to initial investments in building Birla Opus, its consumer-facing paints business.
 
Sequentially, the company’s Q4 profit surged by 82.4 per cent, while revenue rose 25.23 per cent.
 
Additionally, the board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for FY25. The total outflow on account of the dividend will be Rs 681 crore.

More From This Section

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma results: Profit down 19% at Rs 2,149.8 cr, revenue up 8%

HFCL logo

HFCL Q4 results: Net loss at ₹83 crore, revenue declines 39% to ₹800 crore

ITC

ITC Q4FY25 results: Adjusted profit rises 3% to Rs 5,155.27 crore

Q4, Q4 results

Vishal Fabrics profit rises 13% in FY25 despite industry headwinds'

ITC

ITC Q4 results: Net profit jumps multifold to ₹19,727 cr, dividend declared

Topics : Company Results Grasim Industries Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 10:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGT vs LSG LIVE ScoreBelrise Industries IPOKerala 12th Result 2025Dividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon