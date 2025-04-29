Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 08:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / CEAT Q4 results: Net profit falls 8.36% to ₹99.49 cr, revenue up 14.3%

CEAT Q4 results: Net profit falls 8.36% to ₹99.49 cr, revenue up 14.3%

The net profit for the company was impacted due to lower operating margins and an increase in raw material cost

CEAT

CEAT took selective price increases during the quarter that offset part of the cost impact caused due to increased rubber prices | Photo: X @CEATtyres

Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 8:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

RPG Group-owned tyre company CEAT on Tuesday posted an 8.36 per cent decline in profit after tax (PAT) for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024-25 (FY25), while its consolidated revenue from operations grew by 14.33 per cent during the period. The consolidated profit after tax in Q4FY25 stood at ₹99.49 crore, while the revenue from operations came in at ₹3,420.62 crore.
 
The net profit for the company was impacted due to lower operating margins and an increase in raw material cost.
 
Sequentially, the revenue from operations rose by 3.66 per cent with the PAT also growing by 2.45 per cent.
 
 
For FY25, CEAT’s revenue from operations grew by 10.7 per cent, reaching ₹13,217.87 crore, an increase from ₹11,943.48 crore in FY24. Net profit for FY25, however, declined by 26.4 per cent, falling to ₹472.64 crore compared to ₹642.65 crore in FY24.
 
Commenting on the results, Arnab Banerjee, managing director and chief executive officer, CEAT, said, “We managed to deliver improvement in margins in Q4 versus Q3. We crossed an important milestone of crossing ₹13,000 crore of revenue during the year. The replacement segment delivered strong growth consistently during the year and the OEM business delivered strong performance in Q4.”

Also Read

Q4, Q4 results

Ceat Q4 results: Net profit falls 3% to Rs 99 cr; revenue at Rs 3,421 cr

PremiumArnab Banerjee, MD & CEO, Ceat

Premium tyres market to treble in 3-5 years: CEAT MD & CEO Arnab Banerjee

CEAT Specialty

CEAT Specialty expands globally, targets 70-30 export-domestic split

CEAT

Ceat Chennai unit enters elite league of WEF's Lighthouse Network

Shares of tyre companies rallied for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, with most of the big players registering cumulative gains of up to 6 per cent over the past two days.

CEAT share plunges 7% as Q3 profit tanks 46%; margin squeezes 380 bps

 
CEAT took selective price increases during the quarter that offset part of the cost impact caused due to increased rubber prices.
 
Commenting on the price hike, Kumar Subbiah, chief financial officer of CEAT, said, “Our year-on-year profit declined marginally due to lower operating margins, largely driven by an increase in raw material costs over the past 12 months. While we mitigated part of it through price hikes—especially in the passenger car and two-wheeler segments—some impact still remains. We’re also working on cost efficiency measures across the value chain to restore gross margins, and any further price increases will depend on how raw material trends evolve.”
 
CEAT incurred a capital expenditure of ₹946 crore in FY25, primarily towards capacity additions aimed at supporting its growth plans for FY26. Additionally, during the fourth quarter, the company spent ₹37 crore on a voluntary separation scheme at one of its high-cost manufacturing units as part of ongoing efforts to enhance cost competitiveness.
 
The result was announced after market hours. On Wednesday, shares of the company closed at ₹3,061.40, up 0.48 per cent.
 

More From This Section

bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv Q4 results: Profit rises 14% to ₹2,417 cr, income at ₹36K cr

BPCL, Bharat petroleum

BPCL Q4 results: Consolidated net profit down 8.3% to ₹4,392 crore

Trent

Trent Q4FY25 results: Net profit falls 54.8%, revenue rises 27.9%

Ambuja cements

Ambuja Cement's Q4FY25 profit declines 9% despite sales volume growth

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance Q4FY25 results: Net profit rises 16% to ₹3,940 crore

Topics : Ceat Tyres Q4 Results Tyre industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 8:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOAmbuja Cements Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayArunaya Organics IPOHPBOSE 12th ResultQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon