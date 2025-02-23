Sunday, February 23, 2025 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CEAT Specialty expands globally, targets 70-30 export-domestic split

The company exports tyres to over 100 countries, with exports currently contributing 50 percent of total sales at the moment

CEAT

The company is also investing $25-30 million in R&D, focusing on digital innovation. Photo: X @CEATtyres

Anjali Singh Mumbai
Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

CEAT Specialty, the off-highway tyre (OHT) division of CEAT, is expanding its footprint in the global OHT market, aiming for a 70-30 export-domestic revenue split over the next few years. The company is increasing production capacity, investing in research and development, and focusing on sustainability to strengthen its market position.
 
The company exports tyres to over 100 countries, with exports currently contributing 50 percent of total sales at the moment.
 
CEAT Specialty’s decision to expand internationally is closely linked to its recent decision to acquire Camso, a global leader in OHT solutions. This acquisition significantly strengthens CEAT’s presence in North America and the European Union, which are key focus areas due to their favourable margins and robust market potential.
 
 
“Our decision to focus more on our international business is closely tied to our recent definitive agreement to acquire Camso, which has significant operations in both the European Union and North America. As a result of this proposed acquisition, we anticipate a natural shift in our business split towards these regions. Additionally, these markets offer more favourable margins, which makes them an attractive focus for our growth strategy,” said Amit Tolani, Chief Executive of CEAT Specialty.
 
Beyond the U.S. and Europe, CEAT is also eyeing growth in Latin America, Australia, and parts of Asia, where demand for OHTs is steadily increasing. The company’s expansion at the Ambernath plant is being driven primarily by its international business strategy.

“Our expansion plans at our Ambernath plant are therefore international business-led, as we believe this direction will position us well for sustained growth while allowing us to leverage global opportunities,” Tolani added.
 
To support its export-driven growth, CEAT Specialty is expanding production capacity at its Ambernath plant. Additionally, with an overall production capacity of 500 tonnes per day across four plants, and an additional 350 tonnes per day from the Camso acquisition, CEAT is positioning itself for significant growth.
 
The company is also investing $25-30 million in R&D, focusing on digital innovation, simulation technology, and intelligent tyre solutions. Furthermore, it is developing tyres with embedded chips for predictive analysis in port applications and exploring airless tyre technology in collaboration with an Israeli startup.
 
Sustainable tyres will be a focus:
 
Sustainability remains central to CEAT Specialty’s growth strategy. The company has introduced its ‘Sustained Max’ range, incorporating eco-friendly materials such as rice husk silica. Currently, sustainable materials make up 38-39 percent of CEAT’s product portfolio, with plans to increase this to 54-55 percent over the next 2-3 years.
 
While European consumers are more receptive to sustainable products, Tolani acknowledged that wider adoption will depend on customers' willingness to pay a premium.
 
With the global OHT market projected to grow at a CAGR of 6-7 percent over the next five years, CEAT Specialty’s strategic investments in exports, capacity expansion, product diversification, and sustainability position it for substantial market share growth. The company is also enhancing its dealer network and digital capabilities to strengthen its foothold in key markets

Topics : Ceat Ceat Tyres tyres

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

