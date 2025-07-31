Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 09:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / City Union Bank Q1 results: Profit rises 16% to ₹306 cr, income grows 17%

City Union Bank Q1 results: Profit rises 16% to ₹306 cr, income grows 17%

The private sector lender had earned a net profit of ₹264 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year

City Union Bank launches fitness watch debit card in tie-up with GOQii

The total income rose to ₹1,849 crore during the June quarter of 2025-26, from ₹1,580 crore in the same quarter of FY25, the Tamil Nadu-based bank said in a regulatory filing.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 9:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

City Union Bank on Thursday reported a 16 per cent rise in net profit at ₹306 crore during the first quarter of this financial year.

The private sector lender had earned a net profit of ₹264 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The total income rose to ₹1,849 crore during the June quarter of 2025-26, from ₹1,580 crore in the same quarter of FY25, the Tamil Nadu-based bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest earned by the bank improved to ₹1,605 crore, as compared to ₹1,388 crore in the June quarter of FY25.

During the period, operating profit of the bank increased to ₹451 crore, as compared to ₹373 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

 

Also Read

share market stock market trading

These 2 smallcap stocks see Golden Crossover on charts; can rally up to 21%

Nifty outlook, 3 stocks to buy today: Chandan Taparia's trading guide

Nifty outlook, stocks to buy today: Chandan Taparia's trading guide, May 14

microfinance institution, MFI stocks

City Union Bank, BEML shares flash 'Buy' signal; check target price, upside

SACH vs AUCH

South Africa champions vs Australia champions LIVE SCORE, WCL 2025: JJ-Van Wyk put up 100-run stand

ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 1 live scorecard

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 5th Test Day 1: Josh Tongue strikes as Sai departs on 38

The bank's asset quality showed an improvement as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 2.99 per cent of gross advances at the end of the June quarter, from 3.88 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, declined to 1.2 per cent, as against 1.87 per cent in the year-ago period.

However, provisions and contingencies increased to ₹70 crore during the first quarter as compared to ₹39 crore in the same period a year ago.

Capital adequacy ratio of the bank declined to 23.1 per cent, from 23.58 per cent in the same quarter of FY25.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Eicher Motors, Royal Enfield

Eicher Motors Q1 net rises 9% to Rs 1,205 cr on record Royal Enfield sales

Arena Satelite outlet, Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Q1 profit up 0.8% as exports offset weak domestic sales

Mankind pharma, Mankind medicines

Mankind Pharma Q1 PAT drops 17.4% despite 24% revenue growth, costs surge

Embassy Office Parks REIT

Embassy REIT posts Rs 155 cr Q1 profit, appoints Amit Shetty as new CEO

Mankind Pharma

Mankind Pharma Q1 results: Profit dips 17% to ₹445 cr; revenue rises

Topics : Company News City Union Bank Ltd Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 9:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump Tariffs on IndiaSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon