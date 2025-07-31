City Union Bank Q1 results: Profit rises 16% to ₹306 cr, income grows 17%

City Union Bank on Thursday reported a 16 per cent rise in net profit at ₹306 crore during the first quarter of this financial year.
The private sector lender had earned a net profit of ₹264 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.
The total income rose to ₹1,849 crore during the June quarter of 2025-26, from ₹1,580 crore in the same quarter of FY25, the Tamil Nadu-based bank said in a regulatory filing.
Interest earned by the bank improved to ₹1,605 crore, as compared to ₹1,388 crore in the June quarter of FY25.
During the period, operating profit of the bank increased to ₹451 crore, as compared to ₹373 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
The bank's asset quality showed an improvement as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 2.99 per cent of gross advances at the end of the June quarter, from 3.88 per cent a year ago.
Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, declined to 1.2 per cent, as against 1.87 per cent in the year-ago period.
However, provisions and contingencies increased to ₹70 crore during the first quarter as compared to ₹39 crore in the same period a year ago.
Capital adequacy ratio of the bank declined to 23.1 per cent, from 23.58 per cent in the same quarter of FY25.
