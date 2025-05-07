Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 09:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Coal India Q4 results: Profit up 12% at ₹9,593 cr, revenue drops slightly

Coal India Q4 results: Profit up 12% at ₹9,593 cr, revenue drops slightly

Coal India reported a 12% rise in Q4 net profit while its annual profit and revenue declined marginally; board proposes final dividend of Rs 5.15 per share

Puja Das New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 9:05 PM IST

State-owned company Coal India Limited (CIL) reported a 12.04 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 9,593 crore for the quarter ended March, or the fourth quarter of FY25, compared to Rs 8,530 crore in the same period last year, according to a statement disclosed on Wednesday to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
 
For the entire financial year 2024–25 (FY25), CIL’s consolidated profit declined to Rs 35,302 crore from Rs 37,369 crore a year earlier.
 
Revenue from operations in the January–March quarter dropped slightly by 1 per cent to Rs 37,825 crore. For FY25, consolidated revenue from operations fell 1 per cent to Rs 143,369 crore from Rs 144,762 crore in FY24.
 
 
Coal India’s total expenses during the quarter rose marginally by 0.37 per cent YoY to Rs 29,057 crore, compared to Rs 28,950 crore in the same quarter of FY24.
 
The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 3.5 per cent YoY to Rs 11,790 crore from Rs 11,387 crore. The EBITDA margin improved by 120 basis points to 31.2 per cent from 29.8 per cent.

Total raw coal production in Q4 declined 1.7 per cent YoY to 238 million tonnes (mt), while total offtake stood at 201.38 mt, marginally down from 201.66 mt a year earlier.
 
For FY25, total raw coal production and offtake rose nearly 1 per cent YoY to 781 mt and 761.71 mt, respectively.
 
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q4FY25 increased to Rs 15.58 from Rs 13.91 in the corresponding period last year.
 
Meanwhile, CIL’s board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 5.15 (51.5 per cent) per equity share, subject to approval at the next annual general meeting (AGM).
 
The dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the AGM. The record date for the final dividend will be fixed and intimated in due course.
 
CIL’s share price ended 1.44 per cent higher at Rs 383.8 on the BSE on May 7.

Topics : Coal India Q4 Results Coal production

First Published: May 07 2025 | 9:05 PM IST

