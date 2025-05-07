Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 06:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Punjab National Bank Q4 results: Net profit rises 51.7 % to ₹4,567 cr

Punjab National Bank Q4 results: Net profit rises 51.7 % to ₹4,567 cr

Punjab National Bank reported a 51.7 per cent rise in Q4FY25 profit as lower NPAs, higher retail credit and strong digital growth boosted overall performance

Harsh Kumar
Harsh Kumar

Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday reported a 51.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in its net profit at Rs 4,567 crore for the fourth quarter of financial year 2024–25 (Q4FY25). The net profit was Rs 3,010 crore in the year-ago period.
 
The bank’s net interest income (NII) for FY25 stood at Rs 42,782 crore, recording a growth of 6.7 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis. NII increased to Rs 10,757 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 10,363 crore in Q4FY24.
 
Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declined by Rs 12,261 crore to Rs 44,082 crore as on March 2025, from Rs 56,343 crore as on March 2024. Net non-performing assets (NNPA) fell by Rs 2,508 crore to Rs 4,291 crore from Rs 6,799 crore over the same period.
 
 
PNB’s operating profit stood at Rs 6,776 crore in Q4FY25 and Rs 26,831 crore in FY25, registering Y-o-Y growth of 5.6 per cent and 7.6 per cent, respectively.
 
The bank’s CASA (current account and savings account) deposits rose to Rs 5,73,543 crore, reflecting Y-o-Y growth of 3.8 per cent.

PNB’s total retail credit increased by 16.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,59,363 crore as on March 2025. The bank recorded an 18.2 per cent Y-o-Y rise in core retail advances. Housing loans grew by 18.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,16,312 crore, while vehicle loans posted a 25.5 per cent rise to Rs 26,056 crore. Agriculture advances grew by 14.2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,80,625 crore, and MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) advances rose by 16.8 per cent to Rs 1,62,693 crore.
 
The RAM (retail, agriculture, and MSME) advances increased by 15.89 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 6,02,682 crore as on March 2025, from Rs 5,20,050 crore as on March 2024.
 
PNB’s number of digital transactions rose to 997 crore in FY25, up from 659 crore in FY24, registering a Y-o-Y growth of 51 per cent. The number of PNB One activated users rose to 214 lakh as on March 31, 2025, from 174 lakh a year ago, a growth of 23 per cent.
 
The number of UPI transactions through PNB One increased to 314 lakh in FY25 from 121 lakh in FY24, marking a 160 per cent Y-o-Y rise.
 
As on March 31, 2025, the bank operated 10,189 domestic branches and 2 international branches. Of the total, 63.4 per cent were located in rural and semi-urban areas.
 

First Published: May 07 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

