Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Cupid Q2FY26 results: Net profit surges over two-fold to ₹24 crore

Cupid Q2FY26 results: Net profit surges over two-fold to ₹24 crore

The company had reported a net profit of ₹10 crore in the July-September quarter of last year

Total income increased to Rs 90 crore for the second quarter as against Rs 47 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement. (Illustration: Ajay Mohanty)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Healthcare products manufacturer Cupid Ltd on Thursday reported over two-fold increase in its net profit to Rs 24 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 10 crore in the July-September quarter of last year.

Total income increased to Rs 90 crore for the second quarter as against Rs 47 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

"With capacity expansion and smarter procurement, we are removing execution bottlenecks and building a durable growth engine. We remain on track for our Rs 335 cr topline in FY26 and will reassess guidance during H2 in light of the constructive developments across our portfolio," Cupid Chairman and MD Aditya Kumar Halwasiya noted.

 

The second half of FY26 is expected to be stronger than the first half, driven by strong order visibility and improving execution, it stated.

The company also expects to deliver net profit of over Rs 100 crore for the year, it added.

Shares of the company were trading 2.63 per cent up at Rs 287.05 apiece on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

