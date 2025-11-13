Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 01:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Axiscades Q2 results: Net profit doubles to ₹23 cr on revenue growth

Axiscades Q2 results: Net profit doubles to ₹23 cr on revenue growth

Revenue from operations rose 13 per cent to ₹299 crore from ₹265 crore in the second quarter a year ago

For April-September of the first half of FY26, the company reported a revenue of ₹543 crore. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Axiscades on Thursday reported a nearly two-fold rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 23 crore in the September quarter, backed by revenue growth.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 12 crore in the July-September period of FY25, the company said in a statement.

Revenue from operations rose 13 per cent to Rs 299 crore from Rs 265 crore in the second quarter a year ago.

For April-September of the first half of FY26, the company reported a revenue of Rs 543 crore.

The company's Founder Chairman & MD, Sampath Ravinarayanan, said, "We are targeting over 40 per cent year-on-year growth in our core business areas for FY26 and FY27, with acceleration to over 70 per cent projected for FY28 through FY30."  Defence revenue increased by 37 per cent, aerospace revenue grew by 16 per cent, whereas ESAI (Electronics, Semiconductors and Artificial Intelligence) revenue declined marginally compared to Q2 FY25.

 

Bengaluru-based Axiscades is a leading end-to-end engineering and technology solutions provider serving sectors such as energy, heavy engineering, aerospace, defence, and automotive, among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

