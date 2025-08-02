Saturday, August 02, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JK Lakshmi Cement Q1 results: PAT rises 2-fold to ₹150 cr, income up 12%

JK Lakshmi Cement Q1 results: PAT rises 2-fold to ₹150 cr, income up 12%

Total income was up 11.8 per cent at ₹1,763.14 crore in the June quarter, helped by volume gains. It was at ₹1,576.96 crore in the corresponding quarter

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd has reported over twofold increase in consolidated net profit at ₹149.88 crore for the June quarter of 2025-26 financial year.

The company, which completed the merger of subsidiary Udaipur Cement Works, had posted a profit of Rs 56.68 crore in the April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd (JKLC), a flagship company of JK Organisation.

Total income was up 11.8 per cent at ₹1,763.14 crore in the June quarter, helped by volume gains. It was at ₹1,576.96 crore in the corresponding quarter. 

Chairperson & Managing Director Vinita Singhania said, profitability of the company improved on account of higher volume, better product & market mix and reduction in fuel cost."  JK Lakshmi Cement's sales volume in the June quarter was at 3,326 lakh tonne, up nearly 10 per cent year-on-year.

 

Total expenses of JK Lakshmi Cement were at ₹1,559.26 crore, up 6.68 per cent from the year-ago period.

The company said the merger with Udaipur Cement Works Limited (UCWL) will strengthen its footprint in the Indian cement sector.

"The merger, approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, is aimed at simplifying the group structure, enhancing operational efficiencies, and realising long-term synergies. The consolidation will enable optimal utilisation of resources, improved logistics and supply chain management, and a unified approach to customer and market engagement," it said.

The company's Composite Scheme of Arrangement has been approved by the National Company Law Tribunal. The scheme has become effective from July 31, 2025.

JK Lakshmi Cement has a capacity of about 16.5 million tonne per annum. 

