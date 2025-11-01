Saturday, November 01, 2025 | 12:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GAIL Q2 results: PAT falls 18% to ₹2,823 cr on weak petrochemical margins

GAIL Q2 results: PAT falls 18% to ₹2,823 cr on weak petrochemical margins

While earnings from its natural gas transmission as well as marketing business ere flattish, petrochemical business posted a nearly Rs 300 crore pre-tax loss on margin pressures

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 12:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd on Friday reported an 18 per cent drop in September quarter net profit as petrochemical margins came under pressure in a quarter with flattish volumes.

Standalone net profit of Rs 2,823.19 crore in the July-September period -- the second quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year -- compared with Rs 3,453.12 crore earning in the same period last year, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.

While earnings from its natural gas transmission as well as marketing business ere flattish, petrochemical business posted a nearly Rs 300 crore pre-tax loss on margin pressures.

 

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 35,031 crore from Rs 32,930.72 crore in July-September 2024.

For half year (April-September), net profit fell 24 per cent to Rs 4,103.56 crore.

According to GAIL, natural gas, which is used to generate power, produce fertiliser, turned into CNG to run automobiles or used in kitchens for cooking, sold in H1 of current fiscal year was 105.47 million standard cubic meters per day (mmscmd), up from 98.02 mmscmd a year back.

It transported 122 mmscmd of gas through its pipeline network in H1, down from 127 mmscmd in the 2024-25 fiscal year.

The company sold 386,000 tonnes of petrochemicals in April-September as compared to 845,000 tonnes in the 2024-25 fiscal year. The company did not give numbers for H1 FY25.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 12:24 AM IST

