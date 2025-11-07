Friday, November 07, 2025 | 09:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / JSW Cement posts ₹86 crore profit in Q2 on strong revenue and sales

JSW Cement posts ₹86 crore profit in Q2 on strong revenue and sales

The cement maker reversed its previous quarter loss, supported by a 17% rise in revenue and higher volumes, even as expansion projects continued across India

JSW Cement

As of September 30, 2025, JSW Cement’s net debt stood at Rs 3,231 crore, down from Rs 4,566 crore on June 30, primarily due to IPO proceeds. (Photo: X@JSWCement)

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 9:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JSW Cement reported a consolidated profit of Rs 86.4 crore for the second quarter of FY26 (Q2FY26), compared to a loss of Rs 64.4 crore in the previous quarter, driven by higher revenue and sales volume.
 
The company’s revenue from operations rose 17.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,436.43 crore, supported by a 15 per cent increase in sales volume.
 
Despite the seasonally weak monsoon quarter, total sales volume stood at 3.11 million tonnes. Cement sales were 1.64 million tonnes, up 7 per cent Y-o-Y, while Ground Granulated Blast Furnace Slag (GGBS) sales rose 21 per cent Y-o-Y to 1.38 million tonnes. GGBS is a cementitious material used as a partial substitute for Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) to produce stronger, more durable, and sustainable concrete.
 
 
What were the key operational highlights?
 
Operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 64 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 267.5 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 18.6 per cent.

Also Read

JSW Cement

JSW Cement slips 4% ahead of results, hits all-time low on heavy volumes

JSW

JSW Group spreads wings across energy, cement, ports, paints and EVspremium

trading

Stocks to Watch today: TCS, Adani Power, JSW Cement, BHEL, PNC Infratech

JSW

JSW Cement incurs loss of Rs 1,356 cr in Q1 FY26 due to exceptional item

cement, cement sector

JSW Cement Q1 results: Loss widens to ₹1,356 cr on exceptional item charge

 
In the first half of FY26 (H1FY26), revenue grew 12.2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,996.25 crore, while the company reported a widened loss of Rs 1,269.7 crore compared to Rs 79.5 crore in H1FY25, largely due to an exceptional non-cash charge in Q1. Operating Ebitda for H1FY26 improved 49 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 590.2 crore.
 
During H1FY26, total sales volume rose 11 per cent Y-o-Y to 6.42 million tonnes — with cement volumes at 3.49 million tonnes (up 8.5 per cent Y-o-Y) and GGBS volumes at 2.68 million tonnes (up 12.5 per cent Y-o-Y).
 
What is the company’s financial position and outlook?
 
As of September 30, 2025, JSW Cement’s net debt stood at Rs 3,231 crore, down from Rs 4,566 crore on June 30, primarily due to IPO proceeds.
 
“The company continues to make progress on its approved expansion programme to develop a pan-India presence and reach 41.85 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of grinding capacity and 13.04 mtpa of clinker capacity,” JSW Cement said.
 
During Q2 and H1FY26, the company incurred capital expenditure (including maintenance capex) of Rs 509 crore and Rs 964 crore, respectively.
 
Sequentially, revenue declined 7.9 per cent, while the company had posted a loss of Rs 1,356.2 crore in Q1FY26.
 
How does JSW Cement’s growth compare with its peers?
 
Among peers, UltraTech Cement and Nuvoco Vistas reported 7 per cent and 2.4 per cent volume growth, respectively, while Shree Cement and Dalmia Bharat recorded 6.8 per cent and 2.9 per cent growth. ACC’s sales rose 16 per cent Y-o-Y, and Ambuja Cements’ sales grew 20 per cent.

More From This Section

Bajaj Auto showroom

Bajaj Auto Q2 profit jumps 53% as richer product mix boosts margins

Hindalco Industries Ltd, Hindalco sustainable mining

Hindalco Q2 profit up 21% to ₹4,741 crore, to invest $750 mn in Novelis

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

Nykaa Q2FY26 results: Net profit triples to ₹34 crore, revenue grows 25%

bajaj auto

Bajaj Auto Q2 results: Net profit jumps 53% to ₹2,122 cr, revenue up 19%

real estate technology India, BIM construction India, 3D printing real estate, modular construction India, Mivan shuttering, green building India, construction tech capex, Signature Global, Rustomjee, Anarock

Signature Global reports ₹48.8 cr net loss in Q2FY26 amid 56% revenue fall

Topics : JSW Cement Q2 results cement firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 9:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon