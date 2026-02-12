Muthoot Finance's Q3FY26 results: Profit rises 95% to ₹265.6 crore

Muthoot Finance recorded 94.88 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its standalone net profit to ₹265.6 crore in the October–December quarter of FY26 (Q3FY26), from ₹136.30 crore in Q3FY25.

The total income of the company rose nearly 64 per cent YoY to ₹726.9 crore in the quarter, while expenses rose 42 per cent YoY to ₹368.12 crore.

Net interest income (NII) rose 64 per cent YoY to ₹4,467 crore from ₹2,721 crore reported in the same quarter in the previous fiscal year.

The company reported consolidated loan assets under management (AUM) of ₹1.64 trillion as on December 31, 2025, 48 per cent higher than ₹1.11 trillion in the April–December period of FY25. Loan AUM stood at ₹1.47 trillion in 9MFY26 as compared to ₹97,487 crore in 9MFY25, registering a growth of 51 per cent YoY.

Gold loan AUM reached ₹1.40 trillion as on December 31, 2025, from ₹92,964 crore a year ago. During Q3FY26, gold loan AUM increased by ₹14,740 crore, registering a growth of 12 per cent. Gold loan disbursements to new customers rose by 32 per cent YoY to ₹20,737 crore to 13,13,710 customers.

George Alexander Muthoot, managing director, Muthoot Finance, said, “Our standalone loan AUM achieved a historic YoY growth of ₹50,065 crore, primarily fuelled by a robust 50 per cent YoY growth in our core gold loan portfolio.”

“The higher price of gold has further empowered our customers to unlock greater value from their existing assets to confidently meet their personal and business financial needs,” he added.

The percentage of Stage III assets on loan assets stood at 1.58 per cent in the quarter compared to 4.22 per cent in the same period last year.

The microfinance subsidiary — Belstar Microfinance Limited (BML) — saw its loan AUM for 9MFY26 at ₹7,911 crore. The total revenue stood at ₹1,312 crore in 9MFY26. The Stage III loan asset stood at 4.93 per cent, which has a provision coverage of 96.59 per cent. Consequent to RBI allowing microfinance companies to have a 40 per cent non-microfinance loan portfolio, it has opened 39 gold loan branches in 9MFY26 to diversify the loan product portfolio.

“Our microfinance vertical recorded strong recovery, reporting a profit of ₹51 crore for Q3FY26. This was driven by better underwriting practices following the implementation of guardrails,” George Jacob Muthoot, chairman, The Muthoot Group, said.