Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 04:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / ICICI Prudential Life Q2 FY26: Net profit rises 18% to ₹296 crore

ICICI Prudential Life Q2 FY26: Net profit rises 18% to ₹296 crore

Its net premium income rose to Rs 11,843 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 10,754 crore in the year-ago period, ICICI Prudential Life said in a stock exchange filing

Q2 earnings, Q2

Shares of ICICI Prudential Life were trading 0.92 per cent higher at Rs 599 apiece on the BSE.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company on Tuesday reported 18 per cent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 296 crore for three months ended September 30, 2025.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 251 crore in July-September 2024-25.

Its net premium income rose to Rs 11,843 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 10,754 crore in the year-ago period, ICICI Prudential Life said in a stock exchange filing.

Shares of ICICI Prudential Life were trading 0.92 per cent higher at Rs 599 apiece on the BSE.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

IREDA

Ireda Q2 results: Net profit rises 41% to ₹549 cr, loan book grows 31%

Just dial

Just Dial Q2 FY26 results: Net profit declines 22% to ₹119 crore

hcltech

HCLTech Q2 result: Net profit flat at ₹4,235 cr, dividend declared

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Q2 results today: HCL Tech, Anand Rathi Wealth, Just Dial on Oct 13

Shares of Avenue Supermarts (DMart) have gained about 5 per cent over the past week on better-than-expected June quarter (Q1FY25) performance, hopes of a recovery in discretionary demand, and margin gains going ahead.

Avenue Supermarts net profit increased 4% in Q2FY26 to Rs 684.85crore

Topics : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Q2 results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayQ2 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 PreviewTop Muhurat PicksKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon