HCLTech Q3 results: Profit falls 11% to ₹4,076 cr on labour code impact

HCLTech, India’s third-largest IT services provider, reported an 11.1 per cent drop in third-quarter profit, hurt by a one-time impact of the new labour codes implemented by the government in November. For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the company reported a net profit of Rs 4,076 crore.

HCL’s revenue for the third quarter rose 13.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 33,872 crore, helped by the financial services and manufacturing verticals, which were up 8.1 per cent and 1.8 per cent, respectively, on a constant currency basis. On a sequential basis, the firm’s revenue grew 6 per cent.

The revenue numbers beat Bloomberg estimates, but profit missed Street expectations.

A focus on new areas and a healthy order book led HCLTech to revise its guidance yet again for the year. At the company level, it now expects to grow between 4 and 4.5 per cent in constant currency, up from 3–5 per cent projected three months ago. Services revenue is expected to grow faster, between 4.75 and 5.25 per cent, up from 4–5 per cent.

C Vijayakumar, chief executive officer and managing director, said discretionary spending patterns remained similar to the second quarter as uncertainties continued to persist.

“It is still a little soft in the traditional spending areas, but we are no longer waiting or anticipating it to come back to the levels of a few years ago. Instead, we are focusing our energy where the spend is happening, such as data centres, robotics, physical artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, and edge inferencing, which are the foundational blocks of AI,” he added.

The company’s provision for employee benefits as per the labour codes stood at Rs 956 crore during the three months ended December. “Under Ind AS 19, changes to employee benefit plans arising from legislative amendments constitute a plan amendment, requiring recognition of past service cost immediately in the statement of profit and loss,” the company said on Monday.

Larger rival Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which kicked off the earnings season for Indian IT firms, also provisioned the impact of the codes at Rs 2,128 crore. Experts say the new labour codes mark a decisive reset for India’s IT and ITeS sector as, for the first time, these companies will be governed by the central Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSH) Code alongside state shop-and-establishment norms, bringing prescriptive rules on working hours, overtime, welfare and statutory documentation.

For HCLTech, total contract value, or new deal wins, stood at $3 billion, up 43.5 per cent compared to a year ago.

HCL’s advanced AI revenue stood at $148 million at the end of the third quarter, up 20 per cent sequentially. Advanced AI represents a cohort that includes industry AI solutions, AI engineering, agentic AI, physical AI, AI factory and its proprietary IPs for AI. It excludes classical AI, machine learning and robotic process automation (RPA) technologies.

HCLTech also said it added 2,852 freshers during the quarter, taking its total employee strength to 226,379 at the end of Q3 FY26.