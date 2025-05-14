Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 02:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Manali Petrochemicals Q4 result: PAT doubles to ₹10.8 cr, income at ₹921 cr

Manali Petrochemicals Q4 result: PAT doubles to ₹10.8 cr, income at ₹921 cr

The city-based company, part of the AM International, Singapore had registered a profit after tax of Rs 5.27 crore during the corresponding quarter of last financial year

Ashwin Muthiah

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd Chairman Ashwin Muthiah

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd has reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 10.81 crore for the January-March 2025 quarter, the company said on Wednesday.

The city-based company, part of the AM International, Singapore had registered a profit after tax of Rs 5.27 crore during the corresponding quarter of last financial year. For the year ending March 31, 2025 the profit after tax stood at Rs 29.31 crore, the petrochemical manufacturing company said in a statement here.

The consolidated total income during the quarter under review surged to Rs 238.34 crore, from Rs 200.49 crore registered in the same period of last financial year. For the full year ending March 31, 2025 the total income was at Rs 921.63 crore, the company said.  Catch Q4 Results Updates Today LIVE

 

Commenting on the financial performance, Manali Petrochemicals Ltd Chairman Ashwin Muthiah said, "FY25 closed on a strong note for MPL, with Q4 results reflecting both growth and profitability. Despite global headwinds and ongoing pricing pressure from imports, our performance underscores the strength of our long term strategy, enhancing cost and manufacturing efficiency, expanding premium product offerings and leveraging our global mergers and acquisitions roadmap."  "With a continued focus on ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) across raw material sourcing and product development, we remain committed to sustainable growth and long-term stakeholder value, " he said.

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd Managing Director R Chandrasekar said, "Q4 results reaffirm our focus on efficient operations and introducing new products."  "Our overseas subsidiaries continue to add value beyond financials strengthening Research and Development, enhancing our product portfolio, and supporting the shift towards greener solutions. We remain committed to sustaining and building on this performance in the future," Chandrasekar, also the CEO, said.

The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 0.50 per share (10 per cent) for FY 2024-25, subject to the approval of the members, the company said.

First Published: May 14 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

