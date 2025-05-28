Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 08:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / IRCTC Q4 results: Net profit rises 26% to ₹3,582 crore, revenue up 10%

IRCTC Q4 results: Net profit rises 26% to ₹3,582 crore, revenue up 10%

The revenue from operations rose 10 per cent to ₹12,685.2 crore in the Q4FY25, company had posted ₹11,517.1 crore revenue in the corresponding quarter of previous financial year

Indian railways, rail accident, rail safety

The company has recommended a final dividend of ₹1 per equity share with a face value of ₹2 each, which represents 50 per cent of the paid-up share capital, for the financial year 2024-25.

Himanshu Thakur
1 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Net profit of Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has inceased by 26.1 per cent year on year (YoY)to ₹3,582 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25, it had reported ₹2,841.3 crore profit in the same quarter last year.  The revenue from operations rose 10 per cent YoY to ₹12,685.2 crore in the Q4FY25, company had posted ₹11,517.1 crore revenue in the corresponding quarter of previous financial year.  The company has recommended a final dividend of ₹1 per equity share with a face value of ₹2 each, which represents 50 per cent of the paid-up share capital, for the financial year 2024-25.  The company's expenses rose 11 per cent YoY to ₹9,030.6 crore in the Q4FY25. The company had reported ₹8,102.4 crore expenses in the same quarter last year.  In FY25, the company's net profit increased by 18 per cent YoY to ₹13,149 crore. The company had reported ₹11,110.7 crore profit in the previous financial year.   

More From This Section

Bata India, shoemaker, Bata

Bata India Q4 result: Net profit falls 28% to ₹45.9 cr; dividend declared

graph, gdp, profit, mutual fund, economy

Insecticides India Q4 results: Net profit rises 84.7% to Rs 13.89 cr

3M, Makers' Mark, 3M India

3M India Q4 results: Net profit falls 58% to ₹71.37 cr, revenue up 9%

Q4, Q4 results

EID Parry Q4 results: Net profit of ₹539 crore, annual income rises

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea board to review fundraising plans, Q4 results on May 30

Topics : IRCTC Q4 Results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhatsApp iPad App LaunchScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon