IRCTC Q4 results: Net profit rises 26% to ₹3,582 crore, revenue up 10%

Net profit of Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has inceased by 26.1 per cent year on year (YoY)to ₹3,582 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25, it had reported ₹2,841.3 crore profit in the same quarter last year. The revenue from operations rose 10 per cent YoY to ₹12,685.2 crore in the Q4FY25, company had posted ₹11,517.1 crore revenue in the corresponding quarter of previous financial year. The company has recommended a final dividend of ₹1 per equity share with a face value of ₹2 each, which represents 50 per cent of the paid-up share capital, for the financial year 2024-25. The company's expenses rose 11 per cent YoY to ₹9,030.6 crore in the Q4FY25. The company had reported ₹8,102.4 crore expenses in the same quarter last year. In FY25, the company's net profit increased by 18 per cent YoY to ₹13,149 crore. The company had reported ₹11,110.7 crore profit in the previous financial year.