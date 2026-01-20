Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 04:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
J-K Bank reports 11% growth in Q3 net profit to ₹589 crore, gross NPA at 3%

J-K Bank reports 11% growth in Q3 net profit to ₹589 crore, gross NPA at 3%

Jammu & Kashmir Bank on Tuesday reported a 11 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 589 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Press Trust of India
Jan 20 2026 | 4:56 PM IST

Jammu & Kashmir Bank on Tuesday reported a 11 per cent growth in net profit at ₹589 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The bank had a net profit of ₹531 crore in the October-December period of last fiscal.

Total income rose to ₹3,593 crore during Q3 of FY26, from ₹3,448 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25, J&K Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPA) stood at 3 per cent of gross loans in the December quarter of FY26, compared to 4.08 per cent in the year-ago period.

Shares of Jammu & Kashmir Bank closed at ₹98.90, down 3.75 per cent over previous close on BSE.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 4:56 PM IST

