Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Aurobindo Pharma Q3FY26 results: Net profit rises 8% to ₹910 crore

Aurobindo Pharma Q3FY26 results: Net profit rises 8% to ₹910 crore

Total revenue from operations increased to ₹8,646 crore during the quarter as compared with ₹7,979 crore in the year-ago period, the drug firm said in a statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 9:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aurobindo Pharma on Monday said its consolidated net profit increased 8 per cent year-on-year to ₹910 crore for the December quarter, led by robust sales in Europe and the US.

The Hyderabad-based drug major reported a net profit of ₹846 crore for the October-December period of the last fiscal year.

Total revenue from operations increased to ₹8,646 crore during the quarter as compared with ₹7,979 crore in the year-ago period, the drug firm said in a statement.

"Q3 reflected steady execution across Aurobindo's core businesses, supported by stable demand and the strength of our diversified product portfolio in key markets, including the US and Europe," Aurobindo Pharma Vice-Chairman and MD K Nithyananda Reddy said.

 

Growth remained measured, with continued focus on operational discipline and a balanced approach to growth and profitability, he added.

"As we progress our strategic initiatives, we remain cautious yet confident in our ability to support sustainable value creation over the medium term," Reddy said.

Shares of the company on Monday ended 0.85 per cent up at ₹1,201.25 apiece on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 9:02 PM IST

